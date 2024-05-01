Photos: Go Inside the PIPPIN 50th Anniversary Concert with Alex Newell and More

The concert also starred Patricia Hodge, Lucie Jones, Cedric Neal, Zizi Strallen and Jac Yarrow.
Just yesterday, Tony Award-winning Broadway star of Shucked, Grammy nominated Alex Newell, led the 50th anniversary concert production of PIPPIN, with the score performed by the London Musical Theatre Orchestra. The special concert also featured Patricia Hodge, Lucie Jones, Cedric Neal, Zizi Strallen and Jac Yarrow.
Pippin opened on Broadway in 1972 and in London in 1973.
With an infectiously unforgettable score from four-time Grammy winner, three-time Oscar winner and musical theatre giant, Stephen Schwartz, including the classic songs Corner of the Sky and Magic to Do, Pippin is a soul-searching exploration of one man’s journey to find himself, his place and purpose in life.
Heir to the Frankish throne, the young prince Pippin is in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfilment. He seeks it in the glories of the battlefield, the temptations of the flesh and the intrigues of political power (after disposing of his father, King Charlemagne the Great). In the end, though, Pippin finds that happiness lies not in extraordinary endeavours, but rather in the unextraordinary moments that happen every day.
Photo Credit: Pamela Raith Photography
Cedric Neale
Alex Newell and cast
Alex Newell and cast
Lucie Jones, Patricia Hodge, Alex Newell, Yac Jarrow, Zizi Strallen
Patricia Hodge and cast
Cast of Pippin
Cast of Pippin
Cast of Pippin
Cast of Pippin
Zizi Strallen and cast
Zizi Strallen and Idriss Kargbo
Zizi Strallen and cast
|Test and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia?
|Play the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
|How well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends.
|Can you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!
Videos