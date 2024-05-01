Photos: Go Inside the PIPPIN 50th Anniversary Concert with Alex Newell and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Just yesterday, Tony Award-winning Broadway star of Shucked, Grammy nominated Alex Newell, led the 50th anniversary concert production of PIPPIN, with the score performed by the London Musical Theatre Orchestra. The special concert also featured Patricia Hodge, Lucie Jones, Cedric Neal, Zizi Strallen and Jac Yarrow.

Pippin opened on Broadway in 1972 and in London in 1973.

With an infectiously unforgettable score from four-time Grammy winner, three-time Oscar winner and musical theatre giant, Stephen Schwartz, including the classic songs Corner of the Sky and Magic to Do, Pippin is a soul-searching exploration of one man’s journey to find himself, his place and purpose in life.



Heir to the Frankish throne, the young prince Pippin is in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfilment. He seeks it in the glories of the battlefield, the temptations of the flesh and the intrigues of political power (after disposing of his father, King Charlemagne the Great). In the end, though, Pippin finds that happiness lies not in extraordinary endeavours, but rather in the unextraordinary moments that happen every day.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith Photography

