BrightSide Theatre Announces 2024-25 Season SPELLS AND SUPERSTITIONS With Two Musicals And Two Plays

BrightSide Theatre will celebrate its 13th season with four productions that in varying ways enter supernatural or magical realms.

The season will open in October with Steven Dietz's adaptation of Bram Stoker's novel of the legendary vampire of Transylvania, DRACULA. Veteran director and actor Jay Fontanetta will direct this eternally popular thriller. In January 2025, De Haddad, who has been Assistant Director/Stage Manager for many BST productions as well as BrightSide Theatre's Youth Project Education Manager and Director, will direct a staged concert of a musical to be named. Though Brightside is unable to release the title until November, Artistic Director Jeffrey Cass promises a musical with “a hauntingly mesmerizing score, from soaring ballads to heart-pounding rock anthems, in a thrilling tale of love, betrayal and a battle for the soul.”

The third production of the season will be Shakespeare's A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, in which the mischievous fairies cast spells on humans. Jason Harrington, director of BrightSide's recent DEATHTRAP, will direct his own adaptation of Shakespeare's comedy. There will be additional “Magic to Do,” in BrightSide's June 2025 production of the Stephen Schwartz/Roger O. Hirson musical PIPPIN. Artistic Director Jeffrey Cass will helm the production of this musical classic, known for such ever-popular songs as “Corner of the Sky," “No Time at All,” and “Magic to Do.”

DRACULA, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, and PIPPIN will be performed in the Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall, North Central College, 31 S. Ellsworth, Naperville. The musical in concert to be announced will be performed in North Central College's Madden Theatre at 171 Chicago Avenue in Naperville, Tickets are $37.00 for adults and $32.00 for students and seniors. Season subscriptions and individual show tickets will go on sale June 3 at www.BrightSideTheatre.com or by phone at 630-447-TIXS (8497).

DRACULA by Steven Dietz

based on the novel by Bram Stroker

Directed by Jay Fontanetta

October 18 – November 3, 2024

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2 pm.

Press Opening Friday, October 18 at 8 pm

Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall, North Central College, 31 S. Ellsworth, Naperville 60540

Tickets $32 - $37, available at www.BrightSideTheatre.com or at 630-447-TIXS (8497).

Prepare to be transported to the eerie landscapes of Transylvania and the shadowy corners of Victorian England as you embark on a spine-tingling journey filled with suspense, passion, and terror. Sink your teeth into the dark, seductive world of DRACULA in Steven Dietz's riveting adaptation of Bram Stoker's timeless novel of one of literature's most iconic characters. Dracula's sinister allure takes center stage, beckoning you into the unknown with an insatiable thirst for more. You'll be on the edge of your seat as you follow the relentless pursuit of the enigmatic Count Dracula and the courageous souls determined to stop him.

TBA in Concert

Director De Haddad

January 17-26, 2025

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2 pm.

Press Opening Friday, January 17 at 8 pm

Madden Theatre

North Central College, 171 Chicago Ave in Naperville

Tickets $32 - $37, available at www.BrightSideTheatre.com or at 630-447-TIXS (8497)



BrightSide Theatre continues its Concert Series with a show title to be announced in November of 2024. This show features a hauntingly mesmerizing musical score that takes audiences on a rollercoaster ride of emotions, from soaring ballads to heart-pounding rock anthems and a thrilling tale of love, betrayal, and the battle for the soul.

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

By William Shakespeare

Adapted and directed by Jason Harrington

April 25 – May 11, 2025

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2 pm.

Press Opening Friday, April 25 at 8 pm

Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall

North Central College, 31 S. Ellsworth in Naperville

Tickets $32 - $37, available at www.BrightSideTheatre.com or at 630-447-TIXS (8497)



William Shakespeare's timeless comedy, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, is A magical journey where love potions, mischievous fairies, and star-crossed lovers collide in a whirlwind of hilarity and romance. The antics of four young lovers, Bottom and his bumbling actors, the ethereal beauty of Titania and Oberon's fairy kingdom, and a mischievous sprite named Puck, combine to make a night of laughter, love, and magic in Shakespeare's most enchanting comedy!

PIPPIN

Book by Roger O. Hirson

Music & Lyrics by Stephen Schwartz

Directed by Jeffrey Cass

June 13-29, 2025

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 pm

Press Opening Friday, June 13 at 8 pm

Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall

North Central College, 31 S. Ellsworth in Naperville

Tickets $32 - $37, available at www.BrightSideTheatre.com or at 630-447-TIXS (8497)



From the Tony Award winning composer of WICKED and GODSPELL, Stephen Schwartz, comes a captivating tale of a prince who learns the true meaning of glory, love, and war that will sweep you off your feet. With its unforgettable music, dynamic choreography, and imaginative storytelling, PIPPIN is a feast for the senses. There's magic to do as the young prince finds that happiness lies not in extraordinary endeavors, but rather in the unextraordinary moments that happen every day.

About the Artists

Jay Fontanetta (Director, DRACULA) holds a B.A. in Directing, Columbia College, an M.A. in Theatre Education, Roosevelt University and an M.A. in Fine Arts Administration, Olivet-Nazarene University. He has directed high school, college, community, and professional productions over the last 25 years. Favorites include the Midwest premiere of AVEN'U BOYS at Circle Theatre, CLUE at the Theatre of Western Springs and HAIR for EPCT. Jay has won Outstanding Performance at the Illinois Community Theatre Festival for A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM and THE CRUCIBLE with the North Riverside Players.

De Haddad (Director, Concert TBA) has been directing in and around the Western Suburbs for nearly two decades. Graduating with a BFA in Musical Theater from Millikin University, De brings a wealth of knowledge and passion to the stage. Notable directing credits include SPAMALOT, THE ADDAMS FAMILY, SHE KILLS MONSTERS, and THE HOBBIT. At BrightSide, De has directed hits like MEAN GIRLS, JR., SISTER ACT, JR., THE LION KING, JR., and FINDING NEMO, JR. She also serves as BrightSide Theatre's Youth Project Education Manager.

Jason Harrington (Director/Adapter, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM) returns to BrightSide where he's directed THE ODD COUPLE (2022) and DEATHTRAP (2023). He's a proud board member of Up and Coming Theatre, where his directing credits include: HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL (Broadway World Award-best direction), SWEET CHARITY, Lippa's THE WILD PARTY, HAIR and FOOTLOOSE. Other directing credits include productions with: Second City, Bailiwick Repertory, Glenview Theatre Guild, and the Library Theatre at Feltre.

Jeffrey Cass (Artistic Director/Director, PIPPIN) is a Joseph Jefferson Award Nominee and has successfully directed over 30 Productions for BrightSide Theatre, most recently CHESS IN CONCERT, A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC and GYPSY. He also played “Edna” in BST's production of HAIRSPRAY. He holds a B.F.A. in Musical Theater Performance from Roosevelt University. He previously served as the Producing Director for Circle Theatre where he directed eight productions, including THE WHO'S TOMMY (6 Joseph Jefferson Nominations including Best Musical and Best Director).

ABOUT BRIGHTSIDE THEATRE



BrightSide Theatre (Jeffrey Cass, Artistic Director and Julie Ann Kornak, Executive Director) is committed to Enlighten, Educate, and Entertain through comedies and inspirational stories from across the globe. A unique blend of award-winners, premieres, modern works and timeless classics meant to reflect upon and inform our community inhabit BrightSide's stage. For more information on BrightSide Theatre, please visit www.BrightSidetheatre.com.

