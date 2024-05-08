Video: How Eden Espinosa's 9 Years with LEMPICKA Led to a Tony Nomination

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



There is something to be said for perserverence! Eden Espinosa, who made her Broadway debut twenty years ago in BKLYN and spent the last nine years of her career developing the character of Tamara de Lempicka, is a last a Tony nominee. And most deservingly so.

"[Being nominated for Lempicka] is an embarrassment of riches," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "There are so many friends and colleagues here and we got to the city around the same time and we are all in this season together and recognized together. It feels like a high school reunion. I'm so proud of us."

Watch as Eden chats more about her character, why her fellow nominees mean so much to her, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 16, 2024.