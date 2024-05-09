Patrick Page, OH, MARY!, and More Nominated For Off Broadway Alliance Awards

The Off Broadway Alliance has announced the nominees for the 13th Annual Off Broadway Alliance Awards, honoring commercial and not-for-profit productions that opened Off Broadway during the 2023-2024 season. 

Awards will be presented in six competitive categories: Best New Musical, Best New Play, Best Revival,  Best Unique Theatrical Experience, Best Solo Performance, and Best Family Show.  

In addition to the competitive awards, Legend of Off-Broadway Awards will be presented to actors Marylouise Burke and Len Cariou, and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks for their extraordinary contributions over many years. Playwright/performer Christopher Durang, writer Michael Feingold, and producer Edgar Lansbury will be posthumously inducted into the Off Broadway Hall of Fame.  The Friend of Off-Broadway Award will be presented to Adam Feldman, National Theater and Dance Editor and Chief Theater Critic at Time Out New York.

The 2023 Off Broadway Alliance Awards Nominations & Honorees Are:

Best New Musical 
Buena Vista Social Club 
Dead Outlaw
Lizard Boy 
The Connector
The Gardens of Anuncia

Best New Play
Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors 
Infinite Life
Job 
"Oh, Mary!"
Stereophonic 

Best Revival
I Can Get It for You Wholesale 
Pericles 
The Habit of Art
Translations 
Tuesdays With Morrie 

Best Solo Performance
Patrick Page in All the Devils Are Here
Rachel Bloom in Death, Let Me Do My Show
John Rubinstein in Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground
Jes Tom in Less Lonely
Wade McCollum in Make Me Gorgeous!

Best Unique Theatrical Experience
Dungeons & Dragons The Twenty-Sided Tavern
Grenfell: in the words of survivors
Mind Mangler: A Night of Tragic Illusion 
Stalker
The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers 

Best Family Show
Cat Kid Comic Club
El Otro Oz
Pinocchio

Legend of Off Broadway Award
Marylouise Burke
Len Cariou
Suzan-Lori Parks

Off Broadway Hall of Fame Inductees
Christopher Durang
Michael Feingold
Edgar Lansbury

Friend of Off Broadway 
Adam Feldman


