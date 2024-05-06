Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 39th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards

The 39th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards were presented at the annual ceremony on Sunday, May 5, 2024, at NYU Skirball. BroadwayWorld was there and we're bringing you on the red carpet at the big night. Check out photos below!
The Lucille Lortel Awards are produced by the Off-Broadway League and Lucille Lortel Theatre, with additional support provided by TDF.
Check out the full list of Lucille Lortel Award winners here!
Special honorees this year include Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Playwrights’ Sidewalk inductee Dominique Morisseau, and Ars Nova, who will be honored for their Outstanding Body of Work.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Marla Mindelle
Brad Peterson
Camille A. Brown
Rodrick Covington
Paco Tolson
Tina Fabrique
Darnell White
Mel Seme, Marta Cascales, Robert Farrior
Nicole Ari Parker
Lux Haac
Brett Henenberg, Brendan Gaul
Nic Cory, Kenny Ingram
Priscilla Lopez, Alex Sanchez
Priscilla Lopez
A.J. Shively
Bubba Weiler
Ariel Kayla Blackwood
Jessica Molaskey
The cast of FLEX
BD Wong
Steven Pasquale
Phillipa Soo
Dominique Morisseau
Gabby Beans
Andrew Butler
Deeksha Gaur
Jared Mezzocchi
Kristoffer Diaz
Natalie Venetia Belcon
Itamar Moses
Ruben Santiago-Hudson
Lily Santiago
Trey Santiago-Hudson
Lily Santiago, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Ruben Santiago III, Trey Santiago-Hudson,
Eli Gelb
nicHi douglas
Amara Granderson
Michelle Cole
Ashley De La Rosa
Satori Folkes-Stone
Gayle Turner
Eden Espinosa
D. Woods
DeShon Elem
Terran Scott
Taylor Symone Jackson
Mona Pirnot
Enver Chakartash
David Adjmi
Nikki M. James
Jenn Colella
Ryan Rumery
Will Butler
Daniel Aukin
Jonathan McCrory, Sade Lythcott
Palmer Hefferan
Jason Ardizzone-West
Anna K. Jacobs
Arnie Burton
Rosalind Chao
Santino Fontana, Jill Rafson, John Weidman
The company of DEAD OUTLAW
Michael Cruz Kayne
Josh Sharp
Ana Cruz Kayne
Alyse Alan Louis
Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew
The company of WET BRAIN
Frank Wood
Mara Isaacs, Bryan Hunt
Shoshana Bean, Terria Joseph
Mandy Hackett, Michael Greif
Shoshana Bean
Donnie
Wade McCollum
Bobby Moreno, Hilary Bettis
Bobby Moreno, Brittany Bradford, Shannon Tyo
Justin Peck, Patricia Delgado
Justin Peck, Patricia Delgado, Carlos Gonzalez
Aigner Mizelle
Ziiomi Louise Law
Casey York, Renee Blinkwolt, Jason Eagan
William Jackson Harper
Ali Ahn, William Jackson Harper, Eboni Booth, Knud Adams
The company of PHILADELPHIA, HERE I COME!
Marco Ramirez
Patrick Page, Paige Davis
Florencia Lozano
Starr Busby
Jaime Lozano, Florencia Cuenca
Neil Pepe, Lawrence Gilliard, Jr.
Kecia Lewis
Kecia Lewis, Onyxx Noel
Michael Esper
