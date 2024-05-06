Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 39th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 39th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards were presented at the annual ceremony on Sunday, May 5, 2024, at NYU Skirball. BroadwayWorld was there and we're bringing you on the red carpet at the big night. Check out photos below!

The Lucille Lortel Awards are produced by the Off-Broadway League and Lucille Lortel Theatre, with additional support provided by TDF.

Check out the full list of Lucille Lortel Award winners here!

Special honorees this year include Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Playwrights’ Sidewalk inductee Dominique Morisseau, and Ars Nova, who will be honored for their Outstanding Body of Work.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski