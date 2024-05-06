Photos: On the Red Carpet at the 39th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards

The ceremony was held on Sunday, May 5.

By: May. 06, 2024
The 39th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards were presented at the annual ceremony on Sunday, May 5, 2024, at NYU Skirball. BroadwayWorld was there and we're bringing you on the red carpet at the big night. Check out photos below!

The Lucille Lortel Awards are produced by the Off-Broadway League and Lucille Lortel Theatre, with additional support provided by TDF.

Check out the full list of Lucille Lortel Award winners here!

Special honorees this year include Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Playwrights’ Sidewalk inductee Dominique Morisseau, and Ars Nova, who will be honored for their Outstanding Body of Work.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Marla Mindelle

Marla Mindelle

Brad Peterson

Brad Peterson

Camille A. Brown

Camille A. Brown

Rodrick Covington

Rodrick Covington

Paco Tolson

Paco Tolson

Tina Fabrique

Tina Fabrique

Darnell White

Darnell White

Mel Seme, Marta Cascales, Robert Farrior

Mel Seme, Marta Cascales, Robert Farrior

Nicole Ari Parker

Nicole Ari Parker

Lux Haac

Lux Haac

Brett Henenberg, Brendan Gaul

Brett Henenberg, Brendan Gaul

Nic Cory, Kenny Ingram

Nic Cory, Kenny Ingram

Priscilla Lopez, Alex Sanchez

Priscilla Lopez, Alex Sanchez

Priscilla Lopez

Priscilla Lopez

A.J. Shively

A.J. Shively

Bubba Weiler

Bubba Weiler

Ariel Kayla Blackwood

Ariel Kayla Blackwood

Jessica Molaskey

Jessica Molaskey

The cast of FLEX

BD Wong

BD Wong

Steven Pasquale

Steven Pasquale

Phillipa Soo

Phillipa Soo

Dominique Morisseau

Dominique Morisseau

Gabby Beans

Gabby Beans

Andrew Butler

Andrew Butler

Deeksha Gaur

Deeksha Gaur

Jared Mezzocchi

Jared Mezzocchi

Kristoffer Diaz

Kristoffer Diaz

Natalie Venetia Belcon

Natalie Venetia Belcon

Itamar Moses

Itamar Moses

Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Lily Santiago

Lily Santiago

Trey Santiago-Hudson

Trey Santiago-Hudson

Lily Santiago, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Ruben Santiago III, Trey Santiago-Hudson,

Eli Gelb

Eli Gelb

nicHi douglas

nicHi douglas

Amara Granderson

Amara Granderson

Michelle Cole

Michelle Cole

Ashley De La Rosa

Ashley De La Rosa

Satori Folkes-Stone

Satori Folkes-Stone

Gayle Turner

Gayle Turner

Eden Espinosa

Eden Espinosa

D. Woods

D. Woods

DeShon Elem

DeShon Elem

Terran Scott

Terran Scott

Taylor Symone Jackson

Taylor Symone Jackson

Mona Pirnot

Mona Pirnot

Enver Chakartash

Enver Chakartash

David Adjmi

David Adjmi

Nikki M. James

Nikki M. James

Jenn Colella

Jenn Colella

Ryan Rumery

Ryan Rumery

Will Butler

Will Butler

Daniel Aukin

Daniel Aukin

Jonathan McCrory, Sade Lythcott

Jonathan McCrory, Sade Lythcott

Palmer Hefferan

Palmer Hefferan

Jason Ardizzone-West

Jason Ardizzone-West

Anna K. Jacobs

Anna K. Jacobs

Arnie Burton

Arnie Burton

Rosalind Chao

Rosalind Chao

Santino Fontana, Jill Rafson, John Weidman

Santino Fontana, Jill Rafson, John Weidman

The company of DEAD OUTLAW

Michael Cruz Kayne

Michael Cruz Kayne

Josh Sharp

Josh Sharp

Ana Cruz Kayne

Ana Cruz Kayne

Alyse Alan Louis

Alyse Alan Louis

Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew

Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew

The company of WET BRAIN

Frank Wood

Frank Wood

Mara Isaacs, Bryan Hunt

Mara Isaacs, Bryan Hunt

Shoshana Bean, Terria Joseph

Shoshana Bean, Terria Joseph

Mandy Hackett, Michael Greif

Mandy Hackett, Michael Greif

Shoshana Bean

Shoshana Bean

Donnie

Donnie

Wade McCollum

Wade McCollum

Bobby Moreno, Hilary Bettis

Bobby Moreno, Hilary Bettis

Bobby Moreno, Brittany Bradford, Shannon Tyo

Bobby Moreno, Brittany Bradford, Shannon Tyo

Justin Peck, Patricia Delgado

Justin Peck, Patricia Delgado

Justin Peck, Patricia Delgado, Carlos Gonzalez

Justin Peck, Patricia Delgado, Carlos Gonzalez

Aigner Mizelle

Aigner Mizelle

Ziiomi Louise Law

Ziiomi Louise Law

Casey York, Renee Blinkwolt, Jason Eagan

Casey York, Renee Blinkwolt, Jason Eagan

William Jackson Harper

William Jackson Harper

Ali Ahn, William Jackson Harper, Eboni Booth, Knud Adams

Ali Ahn, William Jackson Harper, Eboni Booth, Knud Adams

The company of PHILADELPHIA, HERE I COME!

Marco Ramirez

Marco Ramirez

Patrick Page, Paige Davis

Patrick Page, Paige Davis

Florencia Lozano

Florencia Lozano

Starr Busby

Starr Busby

Jaime Lozano, Florencia Cuenca

Jaime Lozano, Florencia Cuenca

Neil Pepe, Lawrence Gilliard, Jr.

Neil Pepe, Lawrence Gilliard, Jr.

Kecia Lewis

Kecia Lewis

Kecia Lewis, Onyxx Noel

Kecia Lewis, Onyxx Noel

Michael Esper

Michael Esper


