TONY AWARDS HELL'S KITCHEN, STEREOPHONIC, THE OUTSIDERS AND MORE RECEIVE 2024 TONY AWARD NOMINATIONS

Photos: STEREOPHONIC Celebrates Tony Nominations With A Champagne Toast

The team had a lot to celebrate, as the play's 13 nods, including Best Play, have earned Stereophonic the distinction of being the most nominated play in Tonys history.

By: Apr. 30, 2024
The company of David Adjmi’s acclaimed Broadway play, Stereophonic, gathered outside of the Golden Theatre to celebrate the show's 13 Tony Award nominations! See a photo of their champagne toast below!

See the full list of nominees here!

With music by Academy Award- nominee and Grammy Award- winner Will Butler, the recently extended production is currently playing at the Golden Theatre (252 W 45th St) through August 18. 

It was recently announced that Stereophonic will release an original cast recording through Sony Masterworks Broadway. The digital album arrives May 10, 2024, with the physical CD release set for June 14. The Album is available for preorder now.

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid

Stereophonic
The Company of STEREOPHONIC



