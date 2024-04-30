Photos: STEREOPHONIC Celebrates Tony Nominations With A Champagne Toast

The team had a lot to celebrate, as the play's 13 nods, including Best Play, have earned Stereophonic the distinction of being the most nominated play in Tonys history.
|
The company of David Adjmi’s acclaimed Broadway play, Stereophonic, gathered outside of the Golden Theatre to celebrate the show's 13 Tony Award nominations! See a photo of their champagne toast below!
The team had a lot to celebrate, as the play's 13 nods, including Best Play, have earned Stereophonic the distinction of being the most nominated play in Tonys history.
See the full list of nominees here!
With music by Academy Award- nominee and Grammy Award- winner Will Butler, the recently extended production is currently playing at the Golden Theatre (252 W 45th St) through August 18.
It was recently announced that Stereophonic will release an original cast recording through Sony Masterworks Broadway. The digital album arrives May 10, 2024, with the physical CD release set for June 14. The Album is available for preorder now.
Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid
The Company of STEREOPHONIC
|Test and expand your Broadway knowledge with our new game - The Broadway Match-Up! How well do you know your Broadway casting trivia?
|Play the Daily Game, explore current shows, and delve into past decades like the 2000s, 80s, and the Golden Age. Challenge your friends and see where you rank!
|How well do you know your Tony Awards history? Take our never-ending quiz of nominations and winner history and challenge your friends.
|Can you beat your friends? Play today’s daily Broadway word game, featuring a new theatrically inspired word or phrase every day!
Videos