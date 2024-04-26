Photos: See Gloria Steinem, Heidi Schreck & More at SUFFS ERA Night

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Last night, Suffs hosted ERA (Equal Rights Amendment) Night at The Music Box Theatre! The performance of Suffs was followed by a very special panel discussion between Gloria Steinem, Huma Abedin, and Heidi Schreck, moderated by legendary journalist and activist Carol Jenkins. Former Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney was also in attendance to introduce esteemed panel. More about the panelists can be found below.



The audience for the show that evening included groups from The ERA Coalition, The League of Women Voters, the Columbia Law ERA Project, The Alice Paul Institute, and the Young Feminists Party. The crowd stopped the show with thunderous applause when the ERA was mentioned in the show. Alice Paul co-wrote the ERA Amendment in 1923. It is the only amendment to pass both houses of Congress and be ratified by 3/4 of the states and not be published in the constitution. The ERA will be on the ballot for ratification in November 2024 in New York.



From the singular mind of Shaina Taub, this “remarkable, epic new musical” (Variety) boldly explores the victories and failures of a struggle for equality that’s far from over. It’s 1913 and the women’s movement is heating up in America, anchored by the suffragists — “Suffs,” as they call themselves — and their relentless pursuit of the right to vote. Reaching across and against generational, racial, and class divides, these brilliant, flawed women entertain and inspire us with the story of their hard-won victory in an ongoing fight. So much has changed since the passing of the Nineteenth Amendment over a century ago, and yet we’re reminded sometimes we need to look back, in order to march fearlessly into the future.



Play Broadway Games