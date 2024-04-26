Photos: Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE GATSBY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



And that's a wrap on the 2023/24 Broadway season! The final two shows of the spring officially opened last night, and BroadwayWorld was on the red carpet for The Great Gatsby as the VIP guests arrived at the Broadway Theatre. Check out photos below!

Direct from a sold-out world premiere at Paper Mill Playhouse last fall, The Great Gatsby features music & lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jason Howland and Nathan Tysen, a book by Jonathan Larson Grant winner Kait Kerrigan, and is staged by award-winning director Marc Bruni and choreographer Dominique Kelley.



This acclaimed new musical adaptation brings F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel to the Broadway musical stage for the first time ever. Transporting audiences to the lavish Roaring Twenties, the story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing. Now, it finally comes to life on the greatest American stage, through an electrifying jazz and pop-infused score, and a grand production befitting the 21st century.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski