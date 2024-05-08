Photos: Go Inside THE 24 HOUR PLAYS At the New Victory Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This past Saturday, New Victory Theater and The 24 Hour Plays presented The 24 Hour Plays: New Victory, for one night only at the New Victory Theater. See photos from the show.

Seven New York City students participating in Speak Up, Act Out: Celebrating Student Voices, a creative writing program uplifting student writers, debuted original short plays on the New Victory stage in collaboration with professional actors and directors.

Performers featured during the event included David Burtka, Sagan Chen, Erin Cherry, Brendan Dalton, Brett Epstein, Olli Haaskivi, Amy Hargreaves, Russell G. Jones, Layla Khoshnoudi, Emma Kikue, Starr Kirkland, T.R. Knight, Priyanka Arya Krishnan, Deirdre Lovejoy, Julian Elijah Martinez, Ryan McCurdy, Mirirai Sithole, Viviana Valeria, Haskiri Velazquez, Natalie Walker, and Ema Zivkovic.

Throughout the spring, the seven student writers participated in developmental workshops to strengthen their dramatic writing skills, working alongside professional playwright mentors Chisa Hutchinson, Dylan Guerra, Lily Houghton, Danny Tejera, Tasha Gordon-Solmon, SMJ, and Marissa Joyce Stamps.

Comments