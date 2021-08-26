Momentum Dance Presents MOMENTUM Featuring Live Music Across The Alaska Botanical Gardens

Inspired by songs that give us comfort, the sounds from across generations that speak of hope or heartache or just give us that little tug of nostalgia, Momentum Dance Collective returns to the Alaska Botanical Garden's with "Uncovered".

Momentum's first collaborative performance of the season will feature familiar tunes reimagined by Anchorage musicians and dancers connecting melodies to place. From pop to soul, grunge, folk inspired or filled with strings, the music and memories of these familiar cover songs are designed to bring us comfort in this moment.

Four gardens along the paved half-mile loop of the Alaska Botanical Garden provide a backdrop for the musicians and dancers. This mini music and dance fest can be viewed in any order, with performances repeating four times every 25 minutes so you can get to them all! Audiences can freely wander the path, choosing for themselves when to stop and watch, when to move on, and when to dance or hum along.

Featuring new choreography by Momentum Dance Collective artists and live performances by The Chamberliners, Photonak, Mike Holtz, Whitney Youngman, Karissa Du Pree, and Cold Country's Todd Grebe & Angela Oudean.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.momentumdance.org.