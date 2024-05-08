Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



American Express will be hosting “Broadway Fanfare,” a Tony Awards simulcast event in Damrosch Park at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, as the Official Payments Partner of 77th Annual Tony Awards.



Open to the general public, the simulcast event on Sunday, June 16 will begin at 7:30pm ET with a pre-show featuring performances and appearances by notable Broadway talent. The event will give attendees an opportunity to partake in Broadway's most prestigious awards ceremony through various onsite activations and photo moments. American Express Card Members attending the event will enjoy exclusive perks, such as a dedicated Card Member entrance. Terms and capacity limitations apply.



“We are thrilled to welcome American Express as the Official Payments Partner of the Tony Awards,” said Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing and Jason Laks, interim president of the Broadway League. “We anticipate a spectacular evening celebrating the magic and diversity of Broadway, bringing the excitement of the Tony Awards to theater fans everywhere.”



“At American Express, we are dedicated to providing our Card Members with unforgettable experiences tied to their passion areas - including theater and the arts - which is what makes this partnership so special," said Shiz Suzuki, vice president, Global Brand Sponsorships & Experiential Marketing, American Express. "We have unlocked unparalleled access to live theater events for some of our Card Members’ favorite, award-winning shows for some time, and we can’t wait to bring them even closer to all the action on June 16.”



The 77th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, will air live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City on Sunday, June 16, 2024 (8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S. (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs).*

