Video: Watch Highlights from Zoe Sarnak's THE LONELY FEW at MCC

The Lonely Few will open May 20 at MCC Theater’s Newman  Mills Theater.

By: May. 08, 2024
In this video, watch highlights from the new musical The Lonely Few, with music and lyrics by Zoe Sarnak, a book by Rachel Bonds, and direction by Trip Cullman and Ellenore Scott.  

Lila and her band, The Lonely Few, have a standing gig at Paul's Juke Joint in their small  Kentucky town. When an established musician, Amy, gives them a chance to join her on  tour, they take it. Love blossoms between Lila and Amy on the road, but can it endure?  The Lonely Few is a New York premiere rock musical about the forces that launch us  from home and the gravitational pull that can bring us back. 

The cast of The Lonely Few includes Damon Daunno, Taylor Iman Jones, Peter Mark Kendall, Lauren Patten, Helen J. Shen, and Thomas Silcott



