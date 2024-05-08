Video: Watch Highlights from Zoe Sarnak's THE LONELY FEW at MCC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







In this video, watch highlights from the new musical The Lonely Few, with music and lyrics by Zoe Sarnak, a book by Rachel Bonds, and direction by Trip Cullman and Ellenore Scott.

Lila and her band, The Lonely Few, have a standing gig at Paul's Juke Joint in their small Kentucky town. When an established musician, Amy, gives them a chance to join her on tour, they take it. Love blossoms between Lila and Amy on the road, but can it endure? The Lonely Few is a New York premiere rock musical about the forces that launch us from home and the gravitational pull that can bring us back.

The cast of The Lonely Few includes Damon Daunno, Taylor Iman Jones, Peter Mark Kendall, Lauren Patten, Helen J. Shen, and Thomas Silcott.