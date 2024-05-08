Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luis Miranda Discuss the Impact of THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lin-Manuel Miranda and his father Luis Miranda stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to discuss Luis' new book, Relentless.

During the interview, Fallon asked Luis about musicals, specifically highlighting The Unsinkable Molly Brown, which Luis mentions in his book.

"I saw it when I was around 9 years old, and I always knew that I had to be in a bigger pond," Luis recalls.

"I lived happily in a small town in Puerto Rico. And Molly Brown, for me, was this character that made it out of wherever she was and moved to Denver. My goal was not Denver. My goal was New York City."

The Unsinkable Molly Brown is a 1960 musical with music and lyrics by Meredith Wilson (The Music Man), which follows the character of Molly Brown as she moves to Denver and later, survives the sinking of the Titanic. The musical was made into a film in 1964 starring Debbie Reynolds. In 2020, an Off-Broadway production of the show was staged by the Transport Group, featuring a revised score and a new book. The cast recording of that production featured liner notes by Luis Miranda.

In Miranda's new book Relentless: My Story of the Latino Spirit That Is Transforming America, he shares a fascinating narrative of his life and career—from his early days as a radically minded Puerto Rican activist to his decades of political advice and problem-solving. Miranda recounts the thrill of the ascendency of Hamilton, created by his son Lin-Manuel, and he details the suffering after the devastation of Puerto Rico by Hurricane Maria. Amid the triumphs and challenges, Miranda examines what his experience reveals about our ever-changing politics, demographics, and society.

Watch the interview now!