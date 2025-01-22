RUBIROSA AT HOME Pantry Line of Products

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rubirosa at Home, the iconic pantry line from NYC’s Rubirosa, is inspired by the signature ingredients used in the restaurant’s most famed dishes. And now, with a chill in the air, a warm meal served family style is ideal for winter comfort food. Get to know Rubirosa products better. They are perfect for pizza and pasta lovers.

Here are some of their top selections!

-Pasta Sampler & Sauce Gift Set ($84.99) - This bundle includes the new Pasta Sampler Tin, as well as the restaurant’s signature Vodka Sauce, Marinara Sauce and Olive Oil, for the ultimate Mulberry Street experience at home!

-Pasta & Vodka Sauce ($29.99): whip up the perfect pasta dinner at home with Rubirosa’s signature Vodka Sauce & Lumache Pasta, packaged in a beautifully designed Rubirosa box. Both of these items are the foundation of the recipes at the Rubirosa restaurant.

-Cucina Combo ($47.99) – This is something special for you to have at home. This combo features the original product line to build out any cook’s “Cucina.”

Other popular pantry packages from Rubirosa at Home include Marinara Sauce (3-Pack for $35.99), Vodka Sauce (3-Pack for $39.99), Lumache Pasta (3-pack for 28.99), and more.

Rubirosa at Home products are available on Amazon, at select national retailers and specialty stores, direct-to-consumer online at rubirosanyc.shop, and for pickup at their restaurant in Nolita at 234 Mulberry Street, New York, NY 10012.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Rubirosa

