BWW's On This Day - September 20, 2017
Here are the Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End shows which opened on September 20 along with all of the upcoming show openings, closings and special events!
SHOWS THAT OPENED ON THIS DATE:
On Your Feet
A Clockwork Orange
Mary Jane
Torch Song
Othello
The Treasurer
Jane Eyre
The Honeymooners
The Toxic Avenger
Young Frankenstein
The Toxic Avenge
The Show-Off
Motown the Musical
School of Rock
The Gospel According to Thomas Jefferson, Charles Dickins and Count Leo Tolstoy: Discord
Desperate Measures
Love Never Dies
The Seagull
Man to Man
Jesus Christ Superstar
Waiting for Godot
The Rape of the Sabine Women, By Grace B. Matthias
How the Other Half Loves
A Doll's House, Part 2
Me The People
Footloose
An American in Paris
Queen Anne
Doubt, A Parable
Rock and Roll Man: The Alan Freed Story
For Peter Pan on her 70th Birthday
The Red Letter Plays: Fucking A
Between the Lines
Frozen
That Chemistry Show
Girl From the North Country
COMING UP:
OPENING SOON:
Le Grand Mort
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/20/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 9/22/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 0)
opening 9/25/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/26/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/26/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/26/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/26/17
(Milburn, NJ (Regional) - 2017)
opening 9/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/28/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 9/28/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 9/28/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 9/29/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 9/30/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
opening 10/1/17
(US Tour - 2017)
opening 10/3/17
(West End - 2017)
opening 10/3/17
CLOSING SOON:
Alice's Adventures Underground
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/23/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/23/17
(Regional (UK) - 2017)
closing 9/23/17
(Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/24/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 9/24/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/29/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 9/30/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/1/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/1/17
(Regional (US) - 2017)
closing 10/1/17
(Off-Broadway - 2017)
closing 10/1/17
(West End - 2017)
closing 10/7/17
COMING UP: