A Play, A Pie and A Pint Announces Artistic Director & CEO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A Play, A Pie and A Pint (PPP) is delighted to announce the appointment of Brian Logan as its new Artistic Director & CEO.

Originally from Scotland, Logan is a writer and theatre-maker who has been the Artistic Director at Camden People’s Theatre in London since 2011. He has a strong legacy of supporting many early-career artists to make innovative contemporary theatre, including Nouveau Riche, Frankie Thompson and Haley McGee. He was also the co-director of the acclaimed touring theatre company Cartoon de Salvo and currently writes about theatre and comedy for The Guardian.

Logan will start at the end of July 2024, following the departure of Jemima Levick earlier this year. Laila Noble, our Associate Director, will be staying on to programme our special 20th anniversary Autumn season.

Brian Logan said:

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the team at A Play, A Pie and A Pint. I am in awe of what’s been achieved there in the last twenty years, and it’s a privilege to be given the chance to help take its story forward. Everything that happens there - supporting new talent, telling amazing stories for Scotland and beyond, and bringing audiences together in a friendly space – excites me, and I can’t wait to get to know everyone and get stuck in.”

Kevin O’Sullivan and Edward Crozier, Chair & Vice Chair on the Board of Trustees, said:

"The Trustees are delighted to welcome Brian aboard to take on the reins of A Play, A Pie and A Pint at a very exciting time as we celebrate our 20th anniversary and the enduring creative vision of our founders David MacLennan and Colin Beattie. Brian stood out with his extraordinary theatrical experience, and we are thrilled that he is returning to Scotland for this role that will continue the outstanding work our recent Artistic Director Jemima Levick brought to the position.”

Comments