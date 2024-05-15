Video: Watch the Cast of SUFFS Perform 'The March' on TODAY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As part of TODAY's 'Best of Broadway Week,' Shaina Taub and the cast of Suffs stopped by the show on Wednesday to perform from the newly Tony-nominated musical.

Ahead of their performance of The March, Tubb discussed the show with TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.

When asked how the cast responded to the 6 Tony nominations, Tubb said "We were all celebrating and texting each other on our thread. This is such a joyful sisterhood and community of artists so it was nice to get to celebrate as a group.

On having Hilary Clinton and Malala Yousafzai as producers of the show, Tubb highlighted that they are "two of the foremost people in this world who have helped empower women and girls around the world and so to partner with them on our mission to bring this story to more people has been amazing."

Watch the performance of The March now!

To find the full lineup for TODAY's 2024 "Best of Broadway Week," click HERE.

Suffs stars book writer, composer, and lyricist Shaina Taub in the role of Alice Paul, making her only the second woman in history to write the book, music, lyrics and star in her own Broadway musical. The show centers around the women's suffrage movement in the early twentieth century.

In addition to Taub, Suffs also stars Tony Award winner Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon) as Ida B. Wells, Tony Award nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away) as Carrie Chapman Catt, Grace McLean (Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812) as President Woodrow Wilson, Hannah Cruz (MCC’s The Connector) as Inez Milholland, Kim Blanck (Signature Theatre's Octet) as Ruza Wenclawska, Anastacia McCleskey (Waitress) as Mary Church Terrell, Ally Bonino (Broadway debut) as Lucy Burns, Tsilala Brock (The Book of Mormon National Tour) as Dudley Malone, Nadia Dandashi (Broadway debut) as Doris Stevens, and Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Side Show) as Alva Belmont/Phoebe Burn.

Suffs is currently playing at the Music Box Theatre.