Photos: Sara Bareilles and Joe Tippett Stop By ILLINOISE On Broadway

On Tuesday, May 14th, Grammy Award winner and Emmy and Tony nominee Sara Bareilles visited the cast of ILLINOISE at the St. James Theatre on Broadway. See photos from her visit below.

Bareilles and her fiancé Joe Tippett expressed how moved they were by the performance when speaking with the director and choreographer Justin Peck about his musical and posed with cast members Ben Cook, Ricky Ubeda, Ahmad Simmons, Gaby Diaz, and the rest of the company.

ILLINOISE is currently nominated for 4 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Choreography, Best Orchestrations, and Best Lighting Design.

ILLINOISE opened at the St. James Theatre on April 24th, 2024, direct from two critically acclaimed sold-out productions at the Park Avenue Armory and Chicago Shakespeare Theater. Sufjan Stevens’ beloved cult classic album “springs to epic life on stage (Washington Post)” with live music and vocals, choreography, and narratives centering on self-exploration and community, and a book by Tony Award-winning director-choreographer Justin Peck (Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, Carousel) and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury (Fairview, Marys Seacole).