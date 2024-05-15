Meryl Streep Expresses Interest in MAMMA MIA! 3: 'Of Course I Want to Do It'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After receiving the prestigious Honorary Palme d’Or at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, Meryl Streep revealed that she soon has a meeting with Universal about returning for the highly-anticipated third entry in the Mamma Mia! franchise.

However, she expressed her concern with the nature of her return, as it was revealed that her character, Donna Sheridan, had passed away after the events of the first film. Still, she briefly appeared in the 2018 sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

“I don’t know how they’re going to do it. They have an idea. I haven’t heard it yet but it’s in [my diary] and I’m going to hear about it pretty soon," the actor told Deadline's Baz Bamigboye, adding “Of course I want to do it. I think folks love it."

Streep's agent, CAA’s Kevin Huvane, also said they were "optimistic" and reiterated that the project is a priority for Universal.

Last month, it was revealed that Judy Craymer, producer of the franchise, was interested in bringing Greta Gerwig to the director's chair for the third film, following Gerwig's massive success with 2023's Barbie.

In 2021, Craymer had said "There is a story there, and I do think Meryl should come back -- and if the script is right, she would, I think, because she really loved playing Donna," Craymer revealed, stating that she knows "there's a trilogy there."

Streep will be next seen in the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building, which releases on August 27, where she will reprise her Season 3 character of Loretta Durkin.

About MAMMA MIA!

With music & lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, Mamma Mia! is written by Catherine Johnson.

Since premiering in London in 1999 and on Broadway in 2001, the irresistible musical has captured the hearts of millions around the globe. The sunny, funny tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island paradise, all unfolding to the storytelling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs, has now been seen live on stage by 65 million people across the world.

To date, Mamma Mia! has been seen in 50 productions in 16 different languages grossing more than $4 billion at the box office.

The film franchise stars Streep, Julie Walters, Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, Amanda Seyfried, Dominic Cooper and more.

Photo credit: Bruce Gilkas