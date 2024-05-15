Rachel Bay Jones to Reprise YOUNG SHELDON Role in New Spin-Off

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award winner Rachel Bay Jones will be reprising her role as Audrey McAllister in the upcoming Young Sheldon spin-off, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.

Multiple reports indicate that both she and her co-star Will Sasso will return as the parents of Mandy, played by Emily Osment. Audrey McCallister is Mandy's intimidating mother who seems sweet but can become overbearing as she offers her opinions, especially when it comes to Mandy's life choices.

Rachel Bay Jones won a Tony Award for her performance as Heidi Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen. She has also been seen on Broadway in Pippin, Hair (Mother, Buddhadalirama); and Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (u/s-performed Lucia).

Off-Broadway, she was recently seen as Marianne in Stephen Sondheim's Here We Are. She has also performed in Hello Again (The Actress), Transport Group and played Mother in the national tour of A Christmas Story. Regional credits include Next to Normal (Kennedy Center), Sylvia (Sylvia), King and I (Anna), among others. Rachel has also appeared on the television shows "Modern Family" and "God Friended Me", as well as the film "Ben Is Back". She can frequently be seen in The Good Doctor on ABC.

Young Sheldon, itself a spin-off of the CBS hit series The Big Bang Theory is coming to an end after seven seasons. The series finale, which also features Tony-nominated actor Jim Parsons reprising his role as adult Sheldon, will air tomorrow, May 16.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage is set to premiere in the fall.

Photo credit: Bruce Gilkas