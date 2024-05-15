A Guide to the WICKED Movie Trailer: Here's What's New

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In February, following the release of the first Wicked teaser, BroadwayWorld put together an analysis of the new footage, highlighting the shots and showcasing what's new for the film adaptation, what may be expanded, and other hints of iconic moments from the stage show.

Now, with the full trailer that was released today, we have a longer look at the film, with new shots, new scenes, and new looks at fan-favorite characters that will be appearing.

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda.

The trailer features new looks at Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University’s regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba’s favored sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz. We also got to see Elphaba's favorite professor Dr. Dillamond for the first time, who is voiced here by Emmy-Award winner Peter Dinklage.

Also featured are Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots).

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 26, 2025.

The opening shot of the trailer sees Elphaba riding on horseback towards Emerald City, with voiceover from Ariana Grande as Glinda delivering the familiar line "Are people born wicked, or do they have wickedness thrust upon them?"

The shot is followed by a shot of Elphaba's smoking hat, which we saw in the teaser. What's new, however, is an additional shot of a flying monkey crashing through the window of Emerald City.

The next new scene is a formal introduction of Shiz University by Madame Morrible, played by Michelle Yeoh. We see Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero charming the students, and Galinda and Elphaba receiving the surprising (disappointing) news that they will be roommates.

With Galinda singing "Popular" in the background, Galinda shows Elphaba to their room which is filled to the brim with pink decor. Galinda points out the small area she has saved for Elphaba, who indicates that she doesn't think this setup is fair. Galinda agrees, saying she was "promised a private suite."

Galinda is shown spinning around on a chandelier during "Popular" while we hear the familiar "la la la la" from the song.

Elphaba and Galinda are shown doing martial arts fighting with sticks, along with a group of other students, perhaps as part of a class. This may be a new scene for the film. We also see them fighting over a seat, likely in Dr. Dillamond's classroom.

At the end of "What is This Feeling," Elphaba startles Glinda, resulting in her high-pitched squeal.

Dr. Dillamond is shown for the first time, who asks his students to take their seats. He is voiced here by Emmy-Award winner Peter Dinklage. He adds "In today's Oz, a real sorcerer who possesses true magic has become all too rare."

Galinda attempts to perform magic with her wand, with little luck. Elphaba embarks on her own sorcery studies with Madame Morrible.

We then see a series of shots featuring floating items such as flowers, keys, and Nessarose's wheelchair, while Galinda expresses the realization that Elphaba is able to perform these magic feats. Elphaba herself doesn't understand how she is able to do this.

Madame Morrible tells Elphaba that she is the one The Wizard of Oz has been "waiting for."

Backed by Galinda's companions Pfannee and ShenShen, she offers Elphaba the characteristic hat that belonged to Galinda's Granny to wear at the Ozdust ball.

At the Ozdust Ball, Galinda and Fiyero watch Elphaba put the hat on for the first time as other attendees laugh at her expense. Galinda runs to embrace her friend. The number "Dancing Through Life" will be performed during this scene.

Galinda boards the train to join Elphaba on her quest to meet The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Upon arrival, we see a beautiful new view of Emerald City, featuring homages to the rich designs of Eugene Lee.

We see a closer look at Jeff Goldblum in his Wizard disguise.

Flying monkeys swarm over Emerald City while Elphaba realizes "something bad is happening in Oz."

Glinda pops her bubble as she flies over an adoring crowd in an Oz village.

A wanted poster for Elphaba unrolls, presumably near the end of the film after Madame Morrible has announced to Oz that Elphaba is a wicked witch. It is followed by a shot of Elphaba's likeness being burned in the village square. This is soundtracked to Erivo's powerful rendition of "Defying Gravity."

Elphaba realizes that The Wizard is a conartist, while she and Glinda hide from those attempting to break down a door to capture the witch.

Madame Morrible commands her army of flying monkeys to capture Elphaba as she and Glinda attempt to leave in a hot air balloon.

Ephaba makes her broom levitate during "Defying Gravity" while Glinda assures her to not be afraid.

We see a shot of Elphaba as a young girl being laughed at by other children. Though the opening number, "No One Mourns the Wicked," features a flashback of Elphaba as a baby, this indicates that there could be new flashback scenes in the film.

Like the teaser, the trailer concludes with Elphaba breaking through a glass window. As the famous "Defying Gravity" battle cry is heard, she tells Glinda that she isn't afraid. Instead, "The wizard should be afraid of me," she says.