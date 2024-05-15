Video: Listen to 'The March (We Demand Equality)' From SUFFS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The first track has been released from the upcoming Suffs cast album. "The March (We Demand Equality)" is performed by the original Broadway company, and can be listened to in the video above!

Pre-order the album here, which will be officially out on June 7th.

"For this song, I was inspired by the great call-and-response tradition of protest chants," said Shaina Taub. "I tried to capture both the thrill of using your outdoor voice in a group in the street, and the internal sense of belonging I've felt at so many marches. I hope it inspires you to get loud for what you believe in, and have a good time with your friends while doing it."

Now playing at Broadway’s Music Box Theatre, Suffs boldly explores the victories and failures of a struggle for equality that’s far from over. Suffs stars book writer, composer, and lyricist Shaina Taub in the role of Alice Paul, making history as only the second woman ever to write the book, music, lyrics and star in her own Broadway musical. Taub is an Obie Award-winning, Emmy Award-nominated songwriter and winner of the Kleban Prize, the Fred Ebb Award, the Jonathan Larson Grant, and the NYCLU's Michael Friedman Freedom Award for activism. She created and starred in acclaimed musical adaptations of Twelfth Night and As You Like It at Shakespeare in the Park, has released three solo albums, and is currently signed to Atlantic Records.

Full tracklist:

1. Let Mother Vote

2. Finish the Fight

3. Find a Way

4. Wait My Turn

5. Find a Way Coda

6. Terrell's Theme

7. The March (We Demand Equality)

8. Great American Bitch

9. Ladies

10. A Meeting With President Wilson

11. Worth It

12. If We Were Married

13. The Convention, Part I

14. This Girl

15. The Convention, Part II

16. Alva Belmont

17. Show Them Who You Are

18. The Campaign

19. How Long

20. The Young Are at the Gates

21. Respectfully Yours, Dudley Malone

22. Hold It Together

23. Wait My Turn (Reprise)

24. The Report

25. Show Them Who You Are (Reprise)

26. Insane

27. Fire & Tea

28. Let Mother Vote (Reprise)

29. She and I

30. Down at the State House

31. A Letter From Harry's Mother

32. I Was Here

33. If We Were Married (Reprise)

34. August 26, 1920

35. Lucy's Song

36. Finish the Fight (Reprise)

37. Keep Marching