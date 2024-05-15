Is a Richard Simons Musical In the Works?

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Is a Richard Simmons musical coming to Broadway? Not quite yet, but beloved fitness personality recently took to X to share that something could be in the works.

He writes: "I am so excited! I just got off the phone with a friend of mine who is an attorney and manages famous artists in music. She ran an idea by me…..she wants to do an interactive Broadway show about my life. The seats on the ground floor will be removed so people can work out to some of the musical numbers in the show. What do you think?"

This news comes following a report that Jordan Allen-Dutton has joined the upcoming Richard Simmons biopic. The film will star Pauly Shore as the fitness guru, previously playing Simmons in a short film titled The Court Jester. Simmons himself has spoken out against the feature, saying in a post, "I have never given my permission for this movie. So don’t believe everything you read."

Simmons has not made any major public appearances since 2014.