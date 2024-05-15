Video: Watch New HADESTOWN Star Maia Reficco Sing EVITA, NEXT TO NORMAL, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, Maia Reficco will soon make her Broadway debut as ‘Eurydice’ in Hadestown.

Reficco stars in the HBO Max Original Series “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” which is currently in its second season under the new title “Pretty Little Liars: Summer School.” Following, Reficco stars alongside KJ Apa and Eric Dane in One Fast Move, the action-adventure pic from writer-director Kelly Blatz for Amazon Prime Video. Reficco most recently starred alongside Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke in the Netflix dark comedy feature Do Revenge, directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Reficco rose to fame in Latin America for her role as 'Kally' in the hit Nickelodeon series “Kally's Mashup,” for which she earned several Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards. Since then, she‘s been releasing original music via Sony Music Latin – her latest single is “Rápido Y Furioso.” She has also starred in various stage productions including the Broadway Center Stage's Next To Normal at the Kennedy Center and Evita at New York City Center.

How will she fare back on stage in Hadestown? Watch some of her past performances below!

Maia sings "Buenos Aires" in Evita at New York City Center in 2019:

Maia sings "Superboy and the Invisible Girl" and "Hey" in Next to Normal at the Kennedy Center in 2020:

Now watch Maia's music video for "TUYA":