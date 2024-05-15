Video: Jessica Lange Opens Up About Her Mother of a Role

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Over the course of her career, Jassica Lange has played such iconic women as Mary Tyrone, Blanche Du Bois, and Amanda Wingfield. What comes next?

"When this came up to do a brand new play, I thought, 'Yes! That's what I should do! I should do something that's never been done before. I should originate this part, create this character, figure out this play and see if I can do it,'" she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about her Tony-nominated work in Paula Vogel's Mother Play.

Watch as Jessica chats more about her beloved co-stars, why this piece means so much to her, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 77th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 16, 2024.