Khawla Ibraheem's A KNOCK ON THE ROOF To Play Edinburgh Festival This Summer At The Traverse Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A Knock On The Roof, a new play written by and starring Khawla Ibraheem, will have its World Premiere this summer at the Edinburgh Festival in August, playing at the Traverse Theatre as part of TravFest24. Directed and developed by Oliver Butler (Broadway's What the Constitution Means to Me), A Knock On The Roof will run August 13, 2024, through August 25, 2024 at the Traverse Theatre prior to an Off-Broadway run in New York in January 0f 2025.

Mariam prepares for war. She knows that the army often drops small warning bombs on residential buildings in Gaza, giving tenants five to fifteen minutes to evacuate before a rocket demolishes their home. So, she decides to train for the possibility of this “Knock on the Roof”, frantically (and often comically) practicing how far she can run in five minutes, and what she can carry to safety. Starring Khawla Ibraheem and directed by Obie Award-winner Oliver Butler, this heartbreaking, gripping, and surprisingly funny solo show comes to Edinburgh for only 12 performances.

"Writing and developing this piece began as an intimate collaboration with director Oliver Butler and that collaboration has expanded in such a lovely way as we've assembled a fantastic creative team from Palestine, the United States, and around the world,” said Khawla Ibraheem. “I can't think of a better place for this piece to premiere than in Edinburgh at TravFest24, where new work and international artistic collaboration truly shine."

“It has been a privilege to help tell such a deeply relevant story with Khawla, one of the most creative and collaborative artists I've ever worked with,” said Oliver Butler. “And while this piece will be in New York City next year, it was a priority for us to reach audiences as soon as possible -- and we feel incredibly lucky to be able to do that at the Traverse Theatre."

A Knock On The Roof is written by and stars Khawla Ibraheem and is directed and developed by Oliver Butler, with scenic design by Frank J. Oliva, lighting design and technical direction by Muaz Aljubeh, sound design by Rami Nakhleh, and projection design by Hana S. Kim. The associate sound designer is Bryn Scharenberg. The production stage manager is Lisa McGinn. A Knock On The Roof is produced by piece by piece productions (Wendy vanden Heuvel, Kendra Bator, Tom Casserly).

Information regarding the Off-Broadway run in New York will be announced shortly.

Tickets are available now by visiting the Traverse Theatre's website.

The schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, August 13 at 10:30am

Wednesday, August 14 at 8:30pm

Thursday, August 15 at 3:45pm

Friday, August 16 at 6:15pm

Saturday, August 17 at 8:15pm

Sunday, August 18 at 10:30am

Tuesday, August 20 at 10:30am

Wednesday, August 21 at 3:45pm

Thursday, August 22 at 6:15pm

Friday, August 23 at 8:15pm

Saturday, August 24 at 10:30am

Sunday, August 25 at 3:45pm

A Knock On The Roof is presented with support from the A.M. Qattan Foundation.

Comments