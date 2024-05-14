Photos: First Look at TWELVE ANGRY MEN: A NEW MUSICAL at Asolo Repertory Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a first look at the Theater Latté Da World Premiere Production of Twelve Angry Men: A New Musical at Asolo Repertory Theatre. The production stars Sasha Andreev, Curtis Bannister, Charlie Clark, James Michael Detmar, Matthew Griffin, Cooper Grodin, Brian Kim McCormick, Riley McNutt, Matt Riehle, Marc Cedrick Smith, Alexander Swift, and Adán Varela. Thirteen of the eighteen company members are making their Asolo Rep debut.

Peter Rothstein, Asolo’s Producing Artistic Director, directs this powerful new musical, with a book by David Simpatico and music and lyrics by Michael Holland, based on the play by Reginald Rose. Twelve Angry Men: A New Musical runs May 11 through June 9, 2024, with previews May 8 – 10, in the Mertz Theatre, located in the FSU Center for the Performing Arts.

Rothstein began to work on the development of this show with Simpatico and Holland five years ago, while Artistic Director at Theater Latté Da in Minneapolis. After dedicated workshops, robust development, and several public readings, Twelve Angry Men: A New Musical received its World Premiere Production in June of 2022.

Rothstein's directing credits at Asolo Rep include this season’s hit production of Inherit the Wind, alongside highly celebrated productions like Man of La Mancha, Ragtime, and Sweeney Todd. His expertise spans across the theatrical spectrum with extensive work in theater, musical theater, opera, and new work development. As the Producing Artistic Director for Asolo Rep, Rothstein's visionary leadership continues to shape the theater's artistic landscape while introducing Sarasota audiences to new plays and new musicals.

Now in its 65th season, Asolo Repertory Theatre is one of the most important cultural forces in the Southeastern United States and the premier professional theatre on Florida’s Cultural Coast®. Asolo Rep is committed to expanding its reach into the community, furthering its collaboration with the best theatre artists working in the industry today and cultivating new artists through its affiliation with the FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training. Under the new leadership of Producing Artistic Director Peter Rothstein and Managing Director Ross Egan, Asolo Rep’s ambitious theatrical offerings and ground-breaking education and community programming engage audiences and ensure its legacy for future generations. Visit asolorep.org to learn more.

Phot Credit: Sorcha Augustine

