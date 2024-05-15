16 U.S. High Schools Awarded Grants to Perform THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN

Tony Award winner Rachel Bay Jones will be reprising her role as Audrey McAllister in the upcoming Young Sheldon spin-off, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage. Multiple reports indicate that both she and her co-star Will Sasso will return as the parents of Mandy, played by Emily Osment. Audrey McCallister is Mandy's intimidating mother who seems sweet but can become overbearing as she offers her opinions, especially when it comes to Mandy's life choices.