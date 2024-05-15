Photos: First Look at Dee Roscioli in TITANIQUE; The Musical Sets Australian Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The hit musical TITANIQUE – an irresistibly funny and irreverent send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, driven by the songs of pop icon Céline Dion – has released first-look production photos of Dee Roscioli (Wicked) as Céline Dion, now leading the cast in its multi-extended New York run at the Daryl Roth Theatre.

See photos below!

Titanique will make its Australian premiere this fall. Opening in September 2024 at The Grand Electric, creating a cool new space for the hottest musicals in Sydney, the run marks the first of the musical’s voyage into international waters this fall. As previously announced, the show has set its Canadian premiere for Montreal (24 km from Céline Dion’s hometown of Charlemagne!) at the Segal Centre for Performing Arts from October 27 – November 24, 2024, followed by an engagement at Toronto’s

CAA Theatre from December 3, 2024 – January 12, 2025. That all-Canadian production will star an

authentique real-life Québec star – Véronique Claveau – as Céline Dion.

TITANIQUE continues its splash-hit, extended New York run at the Daryl Roth Theatre in Union Square. The musical currently stars Dee Roscioli (Wicked, The Cher Show) in the role of Céline Dion, opposite Lindsay Heather Pearce (Mean Girls, “Glee”) as Rose, and Michael Williams (Cruel Intentions: The Musical) as Jack. Tickets are now available through January 12, 2025.

