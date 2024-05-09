Is It Clear You're an Actor Online?

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Spencer Glass, career coach for actors and actor himself, explains the importance of having actor footage online, and being searchable in a moment's notice. Check back monthly for more actor wisdom from Spencer.

“I’m not here to tell you it’s imperative to have a website and wrong if you decide against it, but I do think it’s a smart investment to build an online home with contact information, videos, and a way for industry to get more information on you as an actor and human.”

Being an actor takes a lot of energy, and it can be an overwhelming lifestyle sometimes. It’s a game of resilience, and picking yourself up over and over again. I’m a career coach for actors, and am an actor myself, and probably have 20-30 conversations a week with clients about how to work smarter, not harder (in an industry that makes you jump through hoops). On top of working parallel jobs to support your career, you might also be in dance class, scene study, voice lessons, on-camera class, and other outlets that help discipline you as an artist and keep you on track. This, of course, comes off the heels of potentially training for 4 years at a theatre program/college. So the mere thought of adding ONE more item to the laundry list titled “How To Be An Actor”, probably sounds exhausting, and I don’t blame you. But might I suggest one more thing? Your visibility and online presence. Are you an actor that industry professionals can find on the web? And can they find you and understand your talent in 10 seconds? Let’s talk.

I’m by no means saying you need to become an influencer if you’re an actor. This piece of advice has nothing to do with Tiktok, Instagram, Twitter, or Myspace (anyone here old enough to remember Myspace?...just me?....cool). I’m suggesting that if a casting director needs more information on you in order to make a decision, you should have footage and materials ready to go, and they should be accessible on the internet.

I like to call this “Actor Equipment”. You have videos online, whether that’s on your website, youtube channel, etc, that showcases your work, and are full of insight regarding the kind of artistry you bring to the table. When someone clicks play, within 8 seconds, they’re getting a whiff of your individuality, and certain aspects of you as an actor that you want public. You also might have specific and rare talents, or be a dancer who is proficient on pointe; these are things we want on the world wide web. These videos don’t need to be perfectly lit, professionally filmed, or require a sound engineer. In fact, you can film these in your living room (keep reading for more info on setup and atmosphere of these tapes). You just need footage on the internet that you stand by, and feel proud of. Your actor online presence should be letting the business know “I’m this kind of person on stage or set, and enjoy playing these kinds of energies in projects”. But when are industry folks looking us up, and how do I know if my materials offer specificity and insight? I’m going to break it down below.

YOUR ONLINE ACTOR PRESENCE IS NECESSARY WHEN…

You’re in for a project, whether that’s self tape or through an in-person audition, and creatives want to understand you better outside the role. There are no auditions. You heard me. This happens a lot with readings and workshops. Casting will make a list of names for creatives, and a director will simply go to websites, youtube/vimeo channels, etc, and understand if that actor fits the vision of the particular world they’re creating. It’s difficult to get a read on someone if there’s no material of them on the web. You have an Actors Access, Backstage account, and other actor hubs that have a media section for you to have actor clips. Having fabulous footage betters your chances of getting auditions you submit for, since a headshot and resume isn’t enough sometimes. You submit for a role via Actors Access, email or other casting portals, and the person selecting audition slots has very specific requests from creatives, and wants to look you up for more information. An agent or manager is interested in a potential client, and wants to know more about the actor. Almost every agent meeting I’ve had is followed with “send us materials” or “you have a website, right?” A completely fair ask, as they’re about to maybe represent you, and need a deeper analysis on what kind of artist you are. You’re someone who dances, and choreographers need to see technique and style.

TIPS + TRICKS FOR GREAT ACTOR FOOTAGE

Lure people in within the first couple of seconds. That doesn’t mean doing some crazy, dishonest choice, but what are you doing as an actor before you even open your mouth to speak or sing? Your moment before is everything. I tend to believe “the shorter, the better.” 5-10 minute videos of ONE piece doesn’t feel super necessary. This might make you wonder abouts reels… Reels. Some actors like to have one video full of a bunch of different footage. I think this is great and works for different creatives and situations, but I still recommend having 1-2 separate videos. I find that reels invite “skimming”, and I don’t want wonderful performances to be skipped over. Find material that immediately speaks to you. Don’t focus on “is this done too much?”, and instead put energy into making a well known piece be YOUR distinct version. Then we have material that speaks to you, AND a creative spin on something that makes it your own. We want your footage to feel intimate. Intimacy is my favorite thing to think about as an actor. “Into-Me-See.” We want industry folks to take us in. Filming just above or below your sternum, with your face in frame is a great start. Full body totally works, but isn’t a must. A simple backdrop is fab, or space that doesn't have distracting objects in frame. Filming in front of a window with natural light works wonders, or investing in a cheap ring light is also an idea. We don’t need your tapes to be high calibur, but you’ll feel wonderful if they look clean. Show footage can be useful if we can see you. Sometimes I see an actor using footage from a previous show, and I can’t identify them in the video because there’s more than 2 people on stage, or 30 people dancing, or the lighting isn’t great so we can barely see your face. We want the industry to relate to us in our footage.

I want you to literally feel seen and heard. You work too hard and want this too deeply to not be showing off your gifts online. Whether we like it or not, our industry has slightly shifted to an internet/virtual-friendly platform, and being accessible and discoverable within a mouse click only helps you. Make it easy for yourself to be cast; you deserve it.

Photo Credit: Katherine McManus Photography

Spencer Glass is a career coach for actors, and an actor himself, who has been seen off broadway at New York City Center, across the US on Broadway National Tours, and regionally at theatres around the country. You can book a career session with Spencer at www.Spencerglass.com, and follow for free tips and advice on his TikTok page, @Spencer.Glass, as well as his instagram, @Hispencerglass. His business, Spencer Glass Coaching, has clients working on broadway, national tours, tv & film etc. He has reached artists globally, and when he isn’t on stage/set, he’s guiding others and helping to create sharp and specified roadmaps for his clients’ career. Spencer is a multi-hyphenate who had two shows with BroadwayWorld (It’s The Day Of The Show Y’all & Ten Minute Tidbits), and has interviewed and performed with actors like Sheryl Lee Ralph, Eva Noblezada, Derek Klena, Laura Bell Bundy, Grey Henson, among others.