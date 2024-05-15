Video: Watch Jonathan Groff Sing 'Growing Up' in MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It started out like a song... and ended up like a seven-time Tony-nominated revival. Merrily We Roll Along is one of the most celebrated shows of the season, and its star Jonathan Groff is one of the reasons. Watch as he sings "Growing Up" in this new music video!

Merrily We Roll Along is directed by multi-Olivier Award winner Maria Friedman, features music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by George Furth, and is based on the original play by George S. Kaufman & Moss Hart.

Spanning three decades in the entertainment business, Merrily We Roll Along charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard and his two lifelong friends — writer Mary and lyricist & playwright Charley. An inventive, cult-classic ahead of its time, Merrily We Roll Along features some of Stephen Sondheim’s most celebrated and personal songs.