Photos: See Steven Spielberg and Mike Faist at WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

Water for Elephants is currently nominated for 7 Tonys.

By: May. 13, 2024
Water for Elephants Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from $63
Cast
Photos
Videos
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

On Saturday, May 11th, Challengers star Mike Faist caught a performance of the 7-time Tony nominated musical WATER FOR ELEPHANTS at the Imperial Theatre on Broadway.  Going backstage after the show, he ran into his West Side Story director Steven Spielberg, who is a co-producer of the show.

They discussed the intricate acrobatics backstage with the cast including Grant Gustin (CW’s “The Flash”)  and Isabelle McCalla. 

See photos below! 
 



Vote Sponsor


Videos