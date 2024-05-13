Photos: See Steven Spielberg and Mike Faist at WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Saturday, May 11th, Challengers star Mike Faist caught a performance of the 7-time Tony nominated musical WATER FOR ELEPHANTS at the Imperial Theatre on Broadway. Going backstage after the show, he ran into his West Side Story director Steven Spielberg, who is a co-producer of the show.

They discussed the intricate acrobatics backstage with the cast including Grant Gustin (CW’s “The Flash”) and Isabelle McCalla.

See photos below!

