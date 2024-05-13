Photos: See Steven Spielberg and Mike Faist at WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

Water for Elephants is currently nominated for 7 Tonys.
On Saturday, May 11th, Challengers star Mike Faist caught a performance of the 7-time Tony nominated musical WATER FOR ELEPHANTS at the Imperial Theatre on Broadway. Going backstage after the show, he ran into his West Side Story director Steven Spielberg, who is a co-producer of the show.
They discussed the intricate acrobatics backstage with the cast including Grant Gustin (CW’s “The Flash”) and Isabelle McCalla.
See photos below!
Photo credit: Tyler Gustin for MurphyMade
Grant Gustin, Isabelle McCalla, Steven Spielberg, Wade McCollum, Paul Alexander Nolan, Sara Gettelfinger, and Mike Faist
Isabelle McCalla and Steven Spielberg
Mike Faist, Grant Gustin, and Steven Spielberg
Speven Spielberg and Mike Faist with the cast
Steven Spielberg with the cast
Steven Spielberg and Isabelle McCalla
Videos