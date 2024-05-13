George Clooney to Make Broadway Debut in GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



George Clooney will be making his Broadway debut in a stage adaptation of Good Night, and Good Luck.

The 2005 film Good Night, and Good Luck earned Clooney directing and writing Oscar nominations, and the film was nominated for Best Picture. The stage adapation, in which Clooney will star as Edaward R. Murrow, will be directed by David Cromer, and will premiere on Broadway in spring 2025 at a Shubert Theatre to be announced. It will be again co-written by Clooney and Grant Heslov.

In a statement, Mr. Cromer said, “Edward R. Murrow operated from a kind of moral clarity that feels vanishingly rare in today’s media landscape. There was an immediacy in those early live television broadcasts that today can only be effectively captured on stage, in front of a live audience.”



Mr. Clooney added, “I am honored, after all these years, to be coming back to the stage and especially, to Broadway, the art form and the venue that every actor aspires to.”

Set in the 1950s, Good Night, and Good Luck chronicles the real-life conflict between journalist Edward R. Murrow and Senator Joseph McCarthy.