An American Play Will Make History at The 2024 Tony Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 77th Annual Tony Awards are a still a month away, and despite the results in the category of Best Play, history will be made. This year's winner will be the first American play to win the award since 2017 (Oslo).

The last five Tony Awards for Best Play have gone to British imports, including: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (2018), The Ferryman (2019), The Inheritance (2020), The Lehman Trilogy (2022), and Leopoldstadt (2023). This was the longest streak of British Best Plays in Tony Awards history.

This year's contenders include: Jaja's African Hair Braiding (Jocelyn Bioh), Mary Jane (Amy Herzog), Mother Play (Paula Vogel), Prayer for the French Republic (Joshua Harmon), and Stereophonic (David Adjmi).

Who will win? Tune in to the Tony Awards on June 16 to find out!