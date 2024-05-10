Photos: Marilu Henner & Joe Montana Visit THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This week, Broadway's "The Heart of Rock and Roll" witnessed some notable guests in attendance! NFL legend Montana was accompanied by his wife Jennifer, and Marilu Henner, came to support her friend and former Getting' The Band Back Together co-star Tamika Lawrence.

See photos below!

Montana, who is a friend of Huey Lewis whose music inspired the Broadway show, joined his SF 49’rs teammates in singing backup for the song “Hip To Be Square” that Huey Lewis and the News recorded in the 80’s and is now featured as the opening number in the new Broadway musical.

Photo credit: Paul Aphisit