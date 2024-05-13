Photos: Jodie Foster Stops By THE WHO'S TOMMY

Following the performance, Foster took the time to pose for photos with the cast backstage.

By: May. 13, 2024
Jodie Foster recently paid a visit to The Who's Tommy on Broadway! Following the performance, Foster took the time to pose for photos with the cast backstage. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos below!

Three decades after the epic pop-culture musical theatre sensation first bowed on Broadway, original Tony Award-winning creators Pete Townshend (music, lyrics, book) and Des McAnuff (direction, book) have reunited to bring the story of Tommy Walker to today’s audiences.

The cast of The Who’s TOMMY features Ali Louis Bourzgui as Tommy, Alison Luff as Mrs. Walker, Adam Jacobs as Captain Walker, John Ambrosino as Uncle Ernie, Bobby Conte as Cousin Kevin, and Christina Sajous as The Acid Queen. Completing the cast are Haley GustafsonJeremiah AlsopRonnie S. Bowman Jr., Mike CannonTyler James EisenreichSheldon HenryAfra HinesAliah JamesDavid Paul Kidder, Tassy Kirbas, Lily Kren, Quinten Kusheba, Reese LevineBrett Michael Lockley, Nathan Lucrezio, Alexandra MatteoMark MitranoReagan PenderCecilia Ann PoppDaniel QuadrinoOlive Ross-KlineJenna Nicole Schoen, Dee Tomasetta, and Andrew Tufano.

