THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Starring Sarah Snook To Hit Broadway in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The speculated Broadway transfer of the West End production of The Picture of Dorian Gray, starring Succession's Sarah Snook, has been confirmed by Deadline columnist, Baz Bamigboye.

According to Baz, the production is headed for a Broadway run in spring of 2025, with producers currently considering a number of theaters for the piece.

Snook recently earned an an Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Play for her performance in which she inhabits 26 characters. Snook is also a Golden Globe, Critics Choice, Emmy and SAG Award-winner for her performance on the acclaimed HBO series, Succession.

The production of The Picture of Dorian Gray made its UK premiere starring Sarah Snook on 6 February at Theatre Royal Haymarket. The production will run through May 11, 2024.

In Australia, Snook has won two Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards for her work in film and television. She received a nomination for the Logie Award for most outstanding actress for her performance in 2015's The Beautiful Lie and a Helpmann Award nomination for best female actor in a play for her performance in Sydney Theatre Company's production of Saint Joan.

Snook has returned to the London stage following her searing debut in Matthew Warchus' 2016 production of The Master Builder opposite Ralph Fiennes. She plays every character in the production.

This stunning modern reworking of Wilde's devastatingly brilliant story is adapted and directed by Sydney Theatre Company's Artistic Director Kip Williams.

Enrapturing audiences, the acclaimed Australian premiere season in 2020 was extended twice in Sydney and played to critical and audience acclaim throughout the country.

Sydney Theatre Company's The Picture of Dorian Gray is adapted and directed by Kip Williams, based on the novel by Oscar Wilde. The Picture of Dorian Gray stars Sarah Snook. Design is by Marg Horwell, Lighting Design by Nick Schlieper, Composition & Sound Design by Clemence Williams, and Video Design by David Bergman. The London season is produced by Michael Cassel, Adam Kenwright, Len Blavatnik and Danny Cohen, Daryl Roth, Amanda Lipitz and Henry Tisch, Jonathan Church.