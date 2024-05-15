Video: Madame Morrible Invites You to Apply to Shiz University

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a new promo video for the Wicked movie, Madame Morrible, played by Michelle Yeoh, invites prospective students to apply for enrollment at Shiz University.

Shiz is the school attended by Galinda and Elphaba in the musical and film of Wicked, which just dropped a new trailer today.

In the video, Morrible details the subjects offered at Shiz including Logic, Literature, Linguification, and Sorcery, which she teaches. She prompts students to participate in the application process by answering a series of questions, which can be found HERE.

About Wicked

After two decades as one of the most beloved and enduring musicals on the stage, Wicked makes its long-awaited journey to the big screen as a spectacular, generation-defining cinematic event this holiday season.

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo (Harriet, Broadway’s The Color Purple) as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In the Heights), Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. Wicked Part Two is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 26, 2025.