Photos: First Look At NOW, I SEE At Stratford East

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stratford East has released production photos for NOW, I SEE by Lanre Malaolu running until 1 June 2024.

Two brothers reunite to honour their sibling's life at a celebration of remembrance. As they grapple with their loss, they are forced to confront their shared past and long-standing estrangement.

Following the sell-out run of SAMSKARA (The Yard), Now, I See brings together a powerful fusion of movement, song, and text to explore the challenge of forgiving yourself for a lifetime of suppressed emotion, while celebrating the profound bond of brotherhood and the resilience that can be found in joy.

Now, I See is the second installment in a trilogy by Lanre Malaolu (following SAMSKARA, The Yard Theatre) that excavates and celebrates the truth of being a Black man in contemporary Britain.

Photo Credit: Camila Greenwell



The Cast of Now, I See



The Cast of Now, I See

The Cast of Now, I See

The Cast of Now, I See

The Cast of Now, I See

The Cast of Now, I See

The Cast of Now, I See

The Cast of Now, I See

The Cast of Now, I See

The Cast of Now, I See

Comments