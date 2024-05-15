Photos: First Look At NOW, I SEE At Stratford East

Stratford East has released production photos for NOW, I SEE by Lanre Malaolu running until 1 June 2024.

Two brothers reunite to honour their sibling's life at a celebration of remembrance. As they grapple with their loss, they are forced to confront their shared past and long-standing estrangement. 

Following the sell-out run of SAMSKARA (The Yard), Now, I See brings together a powerful fusion of movement, song, and text to explore the challenge of forgiving yourself for a lifetime of suppressed emotion, while celebrating the profound bond of brotherhood and the resilience that can be found in joy.

Now, I See is the second installment in a trilogy by Lanre Malaolu (following SAMSKARA, The Yard Theatre) that excavates and celebrates the truth of being a Black man in contemporary Britain. 

Photo Credit: Camila Greenwell

The Cast of Now, I See

The Cast of Now, I See

The Cast of Now, I See

The Cast of Now, I See

The Cast of Now, I See

The Cast of Now, I See

The Cast of Now, I See

The Cast of Now, I See

The Cast of Now, I See

The Cast of Now, I See



