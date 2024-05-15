 Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert

The evening culminated with the presentation of the 2024 “Rosie” Award to Honorees Patricia Birch and Len Cariou.
Amas Musical Theatre celebrated its 55th Anniversary at its annual Gala Benefit Concert on Monday, May 13, 2024 at Baruch Performing Arts Center.
See photos from the night below!
The gala evening began at 6:00pm with a champagne toast. At 7:00pm the evening continued with a concert performance of “A Lotta Night Music,” directed by Jonathan Cerullo. A cast of Broadway luminaries performed songs from such shows as Grease, They're Playing Our Song, and A Little Night Music, among others. Teens from The Rosetta LeNoire Musical Theatre Academy were a part of the evening.
The evening culminated with the presentation of the 2024 “Rosie” Award to Honorees award-winning choreographer and director Patricia Birch (A Little Night Music, Parade), Tony Award-wining actor Len Cariou (Sweeney Todd, Applause), and Butler Tibbets, a beloved corporate sponsor for Amas programs for many years.
Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
Donna Trinkoff and Ken Waissman
Christopher Scott and Donna Trinkoff
Barry Kleinbort and Honoree Len Cariou
Fred Redd
Maria Torres and John O'Conner
Honorees Len Cariou and Patricia Birch
Ilene Kristen and Patricia Birch
Lynne Taylor Corbett and Sean Corbett
Sarah Beth Grossman, Sharleen Cooper Cohen and Celso gonzalez
Donna Trinkoff and Honoree Tim Butler of Butler and Tibbetts
Lou Liberatore and Christopher Scott
Jennifer Toldeo and Antonio Baldbinas
Riki Kane Larimer and James Morgan
Bruce Bossard and Bill Russell
Randie Levine-Miller
Darryl Ruben Hall, Donna Trinkoff, Sharleen Cooper Cohen, Jason Rose, Stephanie Rosenberg, Linda Chichester and Eric Krebs
Donna Trinkoff, Jason Rose and Alexandra Trinkoff
AMAS Musical Theatre
A Lotta Night Music
Robert Cuccioli and Joanna Carpenter
Dewitt Fleming, Jr.
Carole Demas
Carole Demas
Kylie Kuioka
Honoree Tim Butler
Tim Butler
Honoree Len Cariou
Tonight's Cast
Geoffrey Owns
Patricia Birch and Adrian Zmed
Richie Ridge and Mark William
Jonathan Cerullo and Richie Ridge
Jonathan Cerullo and Robert Cuccioli
Carole Demas and Lorna Luft
Carole Demas and Randig Levine-Miller
Richie Ridge and Lorna Luft
Lorna Luft and Mark William
Carole Demas and Len Cariou
Len Cariou and Lee Roy Reams
Hugh Panero and Len Cariou
Patricia Birch and Lorna Luft
Lorna Luft and Donna Trinkoff
Patrica Birch and Carole Demas
Liz Callaway, Michael Watson and Dan Foster
Donna Trinkoff and Len Cariou
Carole Demas, Patricia Birch, IIlene Kristen and Robert Kalfin
Liz Callaway and Len Cariou
Adran Zmed, Sharleen Cooper Cohen and Ken Waissman
Lorna Luft and Adrian Zmed
Robert Cuccioli and Len Cariou
Lorna Luft, Adrian Zmed and Patricia Birch
Richie Ridge, Lorna Luft and Adrian Zmed
Donna Trinkoff and Sean Corbett
Robert Kalfin and Len Cariou
Jonathan Cerullo and Len Cariou
Cast and Creative of tonights show
Donna Trinkoff and Ken Denison
Videos