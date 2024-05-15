Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert

The evening culminated with the presentation of the 2024 “Rosie” Award to Honorees Patricia Birch and Len Cariou.

By: May. 15, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Amas Musical Theatre celebrated its 55th Anniversary at its annual Gala Benefit Concert on Monday, May 13, 2024 at Baruch Performing Arts Center.

See photos from the night below!

The gala evening began at 6:00pm with a champagne toast. At 7:00pm the evening continued with a concert performance of “A Lotta Night Music,” directed by Jonathan Cerullo. A cast of Broadway luminaries performed songs from such shows as Grease, They're Playing Our Song, and A Little Night Music, among others. Teens from The Rosetta LeNoire Musical Theatre Academy were a part of the evening.

The evening culminated with the presentation of the 2024 “Rosie” Award to Honorees award-winning choreographer and director Patricia Birch (A Little Night Music, Parade), Tony Award-wining actor Len Cariou (Sweeney Todd, Applause), and Butler Tibbets, a beloved corporate sponsor for Amas programs for many years.

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy 

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Barry Kleinbort

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Donna Trinkoff and Ken Waissman

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Christopher Scott and Donna Trinkoff

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Barry Kleinbort and Honoree Len Cariou

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Fred Redd

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Maria Torres and John O'Conner

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Honorees Len Cariou and Patricia Birch

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Patricia Birch

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Ilene Kristen and Patricia Birch

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Sam Freed and Patricia Birch

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Lynne Taylor Corbett and Sean Corbett

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Sarah Beth Grossman, Sharleen Cooper Cohen and Celso gonzalez

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Jonathan Cerullo

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Donna Trinkoff and Honoree Tim Butler of Butler and Tibbetts

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Lou Liberatore and Christopher Scott

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Jennifer Toldeo and Antonio Baldbinas

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Riki Kane Larimer and James Morgan

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Stephanie Rosenberg

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
DAN MANJOVI

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Bruce Bossard and Bill Russell

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Randie Levine-Miller

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Mark William

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Jim Kierstead

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Joanna Carpenter

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Darryl Ruben Hall, Donna Trinkoff, Sharleen Cooper Cohen, Jason Rose, Stephanie Rosenberg, Linda Chichester and Eric Krebs

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Donna Trinkoff, Jason Rose and Alexandra Trinkoff

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
AMAS Musical Theatre

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
A Lotta Night Music

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Donna Trinkoff

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Dee Hoty

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Hugh Panero

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Robert Cuccioli and Joanna Carpenter

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Robert Cuccioli

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Robert Cuccioli

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Joanna Carpenter

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Lee Roy Reams

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Liz Callaway

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Dewitt Fleming, Jr.

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Hugh Panero

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Carole Demas

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Carole Demas

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Geoffrey Owens

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Kylie Kuioka

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Ivy Austin

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Brenda Braxton

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Honoree Tim Butler

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Tim Butler

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Honoree Len Cariou

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Len Cariou

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Len Cariou

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Lorna Luft

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Lorna Luft

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Lorna Luft

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Patricia Birch and Lorna Luft

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Patricia Birch and Lorna Luft

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Tonight's Cast

 Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Geoffrey Owns

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Patricia Birch and Adrian Zmed

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Richie Ridge and Mark William

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Jonathan Cerullo and Richie Ridge

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Jonathan Cerullo and Robert Cuccioli

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Carole Demas and Lorna Luft

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Carole Demas and Randig Levine-Miller

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Richie Ridge and Lorna Luft

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Lorna Luft and Mark William

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Carole Demas and Len Cariou

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Len Cariou and Lee Roy Reams

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Hugh Panero and Len Cariou

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Patricia Birch and Lorna Luft

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Lorna Luft and Donna Trinkoff

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Patrica Birch and Carole Demas

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Liz Callaway, Michael Watson and Dan Foster

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Donna Trinkoff and Len Cariou

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Carole Demas, Patricia Birch, IIlene Kristen and Robert Kalfin

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Liz Callaway and Len Cariou

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Adran Zmed, Sharleen Cooper Cohen and Ken Waissman

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Lorna Luft and Adrian Zmed

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Robert Cuccioli and Len Cariou

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Lorna Luft, Adrian Zmed and Patricia Birch

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Richie Ridge, Lorna Luft and Adrian Zmed

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Donna Trinkoff and Sean Corbett

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Robert Kalfin and Len Cariou

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Jonathan Cerullo and Len Cariou

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Cast and Creative of tonights show

Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert
Donna Trinkoff and Ken Denison


Vote Sponsor


Videos