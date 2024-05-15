 Photos: Inside Amas Musical Theatre's 55th Annual Benefit Gala Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Amas Musical Theatre celebrated its 55th Anniversary at its annual Gala Benefit Concert on Monday, May 13, 2024 at Baruch Performing Arts Center.

See photos from the night below!

The gala evening began at 6:00pm with a champagne toast. At 7:00pm the evening continued with a concert performance of “A Lotta Night Music,” directed by Jonathan Cerullo. A cast of Broadway luminaries performed songs from such shows as Grease, They're Playing Our Song, and A Little Night Music, among others. Teens from The Rosetta LeNoire Musical Theatre Academy were a part of the evening.

The evening culminated with the presentation of the 2024 “Rosie” Award to Honorees award-winning choreographer and director Patricia Birch (A Little Night Music, Parade), Tony Award-wining actor Len Cariou (Sweeney Todd, Applause), and Butler Tibbets, a beloved corporate sponsor for Amas programs for many years.

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy



Geoffrey Owns



Patricia Birch and Adrian Zmed



Richie Ridge and Mark William



Jonathan Cerullo and Richie Ridge



Jonathan Cerullo and Robert Cuccioli



Carole Demas and Lorna Luft



Carole Demas and Randig Levine-Miller



Richie Ridge and Lorna Luft



Lorna Luft and Mark William



Carole Demas and Len Cariou



Len Cariou and Lee Roy Reams



Hugh Panero and Len Cariou



Patricia Birch and Lorna Luft



Lorna Luft and Donna Trinkoff



Patrica Birch and Carole Demas



Liz Callaway, Michael Watson and Dan Foster



Donna Trinkoff and Len Cariou



Carole Demas, Patricia Birch, IIlene Kristen and Robert Kalfin



Liz Callaway and Len Cariou



Adran Zmed, Sharleen Cooper Cohen and Ken Waissman



Lorna Luft and Adrian Zmed



Robert Cuccioli and Len Cariou



Lorna Luft, Adrian Zmed and Patricia Birch



Richie Ridge, Lorna Luft and Adrian Zmed



Donna Trinkoff and Sean Corbett



Robert Kalfin and Len Cariou



Jonathan Cerullo and Len Cariou



Cast and Creative of tonights show



Donna Trinkoff and Ken Denison