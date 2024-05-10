Photos: APPROPRIATE's Sarah Paulson Receives Portrait at Sardi's

Appropriate is now playing at the Belasco Theatre on Broadway.
Sarah Paulson, currently appearing in Appropriate on Broadway, was honored with her portrait at Sardi's recently. BroadwayWorld was there for the unveiling and you can check out photos below!
Appropriate is now playing at the Belasco Theatre on Broadway.
Sarah Paulson is an Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe award winner. Stage: Talley’s Folly, Collected Stories, The Glass Menagerie, The Cherry Orchard and Killer Joe. TV: “Ratched,” “Impeachment,” “American Horror Story,” “The People v O.J. Simpson,” “Mrs. America,” “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” “Coastal Elites,” “Game Change.” Film: “Run”, “Abominable”, “Glass”, “Bird Box”, “Ocean’s 8”, “The Post”, “Carol”, “12 Years a Slave”, “Martha Marcy May Marlene”, “Down With Love”, “What Women Want”, “The Other Sister”.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Sarah Paulson and Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Donald Margulies, Sarah Paulson and Linda Lavin
Robyn Goodman, Sarah Paulson and Linda Lavin
Max Klimavicius and Catharine Clarke
Max Klimavicius and Catharine Clarke
Sarah Paulson and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
Sarah Paulson, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins and Max Klimavicius
Sarah Paulson and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
Sarah Paulson and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins
Sarah Paulson and Max Klimavicius
Sarah Paulson, Catharine Clarke and Max Klimavicius
Graham Campbell, Corey Stoll, Ella Beatty, Sarah Paulson, Natalie Gold, Michael Esper, Director Lila Neugebauer, Everett Sobers and Alyssa Emily Marvin
Sarah Paulson, Ella Beatty, Corey Stoll and Natalie Gold
Corey Stoll, Ella Beatty, Graham Campbell, Lila Neugebauer and "Appropriate" cast
Catharine Clarke
Sarah Paulson and mom Catharine Clarke
Sarah Paulson and Lila Neugebauer
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Kate Wilson
Laura Dupper, Ella Beatty, Alyssa Emily Marvin, Graham Campbell and Everett Sobers
Corey Stoll, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Lila Neugebauer and Natalie Gold
Carole Rothman and Jesse Tyler Ferguson
Donald Margulies, Sarah Paulson, Linda Lavin and Catharine Clarke
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Joe Machota
Sarah Paulson's caricature
Sardi's
Videos