Photos: APPROPRIATE's Sarah Paulson Receives Portrait at Sardi's

Sarah Paulson, currently appearing in Appropriate on Broadway, was honored with her portrait at Sardi's recently. BroadwayWorld was there for the unveiling and you can check out photos below!

Appropriate is now playing at the Belasco Theatre on Broadway.

Sarah Paulson is an Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe award winner. Stage: Talley’s Folly, Collected Stories, The Glass Menagerie, The Cherry Orchard and Killer Joe. TV: “Ratched,” “Impeachment,” “American Horror Story,” “The People v O.J. Simpson,” “Mrs. America,” “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” “Coastal Elites,” “Game Change.” Film: “Run”, “Abominable”, “Glass”, “Bird Box”, “Ocean’s 8”, “The Post”, “Carol”, “12 Years a Slave”, “Martha Marcy May Marlene”, “Down With Love”, “What Women Want”, “The Other Sister”.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas