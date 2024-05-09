Photos: Inside VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA Opening at Lincoln Center Theater

See photos of original cast members Sigourney Weaver, David Hyde Pierce, and Kristine Nielsen.

By: May. 09, 2024
On Tuesday, May 7, Tony Award-winner Bartlett Sher directed a staged reading of Christopher Durang’s Tony Award-winning play Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike starring original cast members Sigourney Weaver, David Hyde Pierce, and Kristine Nielsen, as well as David Hull, Linda Lavin, and Liesel Allen Yeager. The reading took place on the set of LCT’s current production of Uncle Vanya at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.  The Gala evening will support Lincoln Center Theater’s productions and education programs.

See photos from the night below! 
 
Following the sold-out performance, attendees headed over to David Geffen Hall for an elegant sit-down dinner featuring a menu curated by Chef Kwame Onwuachi of Tatiana. In addition to the dinner, MARIA TASH hosted an chic cocktail party, Spike’s Lounge.  The lobby of David Geffen Hall was transformed, for one night only, into an exclusive party space, featuring music by DJ Jenny Albright.  and specialty cocktails by Bacardi, USA, Inc. and Patrón Tequila.
 
Notable guests included the full cast of Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, Steve Carell and 2024 Tony Award-nominee William Jackson Harper (currently starring in LCT’s Uncle Vanya); Candice Bergen, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Ayad Akhtar, supermodel Karolina Kurkova, Peggy Siegel, Molly Jong-Fast, Bartlett Sher, Kamilah Forbes, Michael R. Jackson, Tony Award-winning playwright J.T. Rogers, Brooke Garber Neidich, Kewsong Lee, Maria Tash, Electra Toub, Sandy Hoffen, Linda LeRoy Janklow, David Solomon, Stellene Volandes, Elyse Newhouse, Scott Mills, Tristen Snell and Katherine Farley and Jerry I. Speyer.
 
LCT’s 2024 Gala Co-Chairs were Brooke Garber Neidich and Daniel Neidich and Sarah Long and David Solomon.  Vice-Chairs include Katherine Farley and Jerry I. Speyer, Marlene Hess and James D. Zirin, Judy and Will Hiltz, Sandra and Howard I. Hoffen, Kewsong Lee and Zita J. Ezpeleta, Elyse and Michael Newhouse, and Anonymous.  

Photo credit: Tricia Baron 

Kewsong Lee and André Bishop

Ali Ahn and William Jackson Harper

Ayad Akhtar and Kewsong Lee

Bartlett Sher

Bartlett Sher and Ayad Akhtar

Brenda Pressley and Mia Katigbak

Candice Bergen and Linda LeRoy Janklow

Colleen Jennings-Roggensack

David Hyde Pierce and Steve Carell

DJ Jenny Albright

Elyse and Michael Newhouse

Eric Reilly, Tracey Tillger, Liz Goudley and John Augustine

Guests

J.T. Rogers and Rebecca Ashley

Judith Byrd

Justin Ellington, Marke Bennett and guest

Justin Ellington, Miriam Kelleher and Emily Rebholz

Kewsong Lee

Kewsong Lee, Steve Carell and Eric Kuhn

Kristine Nielsen, David Hyde Pierce and Sigourney Weaver

Linda Lavin and Linda LeRoy Janklow

Maria Tash

Marie and Lileana Blain-Cruz

Michael R. Jackson and Natalie Walker

Michael Roberts, Scott Mills and Kewsong Lee

Morgan Wolk, Ben Edelman, Alex Dash and Kobi Kassal

Peter Soros and Electra Toub

Raymond Joabar and Daria Reznikova

Robert Klein and Jamie deRoy

Stellene Volandes

Steve Carell

Steve Carell, Kewsong Lee, David Hyde Pierce, Sigourney Weaver and André Bishop

The cast

The cast


