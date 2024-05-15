Video: Watch Nikki M. James Perform 'Wait My Turn' From SUFFS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As part of TODAY's 'Best of Broadway Week,' Tony Award-winner Nikki M. James stopped by the show on Wednesday to perform Wait My Turn from the Tony-nominated musical Suffs, currently playing at the Music Box Theatre.

Before the performance, she spoke with the hosts of TODAY, who congratulated her on her Tony nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, an honor she was awarded 13 years ago for The Book of Mormon.

"13 years ago I was a mere child," James said with a smile.

In Suffs, James plays journalist Ida B. Wells. In the song Wait My Turn, Wells has arrived in Washington D.C. ahead of a march on Pennsylvania Avenue and confronts the suffragettes who have asked black women to march in the back of the line.

Watch the performance now!

To find the full lineup for TODAY's 2024 "Best of Broadway Week," click HERE.

Suffs stars book writer, composer, and lyricist Shaina Taub in the role of Alice Paul, making her only the second woman in history to write the book, music, lyrics and star in her own Broadway musical. The show centers around the women's suffrage movement in the early twentieth century.

In addition to Taub, Suffs also stars Tony Award winner Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon) as Ida B. Wells, Tony Award nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away) as Carrie Chapman Catt, Grace McLean (Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812) as President Woodrow Wilson, Hannah Cruz (MCC’s The Connector) as Inez Milholland, Kim Blanck (Signature Theatre's Octet) as Ruza Wenclawska, Anastacia McCleskey (Waitress) as Mary Church Terrell, Ally Bonino (Broadway debut) as Lucy Burns, Tsilala Brock (The Book of Mormon National Tour) as Dudley Malone, Nadia Dandashi (Broadway debut) as Doris Stevens, and Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (Side Show) as Alva Belmont/Phoebe Burn.

Suffs is currently playing at the Music Box Theatre.