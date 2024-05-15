Photos: Ari Axelrod Makes Triumphant Return To Birdland

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Singer Ari Axelrod returned to Birdland with his show, “A Place For Us: A Celebration of Jewish Broadway” on Monday, May 13. See photos from the show.

“A Place For Us” is a celebration of Jewish culture, honoring the songs and stories of Jewish composers and their crucial contributions to the American Musical. While there are many stories in the world about Jewish suffering, there are fewer stories about Jewish life and vitality.

Ari was joined by Mairi Dorman-Phaneuf (cello), Ari Axelrod, Vito Chiavuzzo (reeds), Barb Merjan (percussion), Mike Stapleton (music director/arranger/pianist), Randy Landau (bass), and Lee Harrington (vocals).

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey

