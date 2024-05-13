Photos: First Look at GALILEO: A ROCK MUSICAL World Premiere at Berkeley Rep

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get a first look at photos of the world premiere of Galileo: A Rock Musical, performing at Berkeley Rep now through Sunday, June 23, 2024.

When maverick scientist Galileo Galilei makes celestial observations that challenge humanity’s understanding of its place in the universe, he’s summoned to Rome to defend his discoveries before the most powerful religious institution in the world, which is facing a rebellion of its own. Galileo: A Rock Musical is an explosive collision of science and faith, truth and power.



Helmed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer, Galileo: A Rock Musical is written by two-time Emmy winner Danny Strong and features an original rock score and lyrics by Michael Weiner and Zoe Sarnak, with choreography by David Neumann.