Photos: First Look at GALILEO: A ROCK MUSICAL World Premiere at Berkeley Rep

The production runs now through Sunday, June 23, 2024. 

By: May. 13, 2024
Get a first look at photos of the world premiere of Galileo: A Rock Musical, performing at Berkeley Rep now through Sunday, June 23, 2024. 

When maverick scientist Galileo Galilei makes celestial observations that challenge humanity’s understanding of its place in the universe, he’s summoned to Rome to defend his discoveries before the most powerful religious institution in the world, which is facing a rebellion of its own. Galileo: A Rock Musical is an explosive collision of science and faith, truth and power.
 
Helmed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer, Galileo: A Rock Musical is written by two-time Emmy winner Danny Strong and features an original rock score and lyrics by Michael Weiner and Zoe Sarnak, with choreography by David Neumann.

Photo credit: Kevin Berne

Raúl Esparza and the cast

Javier Muñoz

Raúl Esparza

Raúl Esparza

Madalynn Mathews

Raúl Esparza and the cast

Madalynn Mathews and Raúl Esparza

Raúl Esparza

Christian Magby and Madalynn Mathews

Jeremy Kushnier and Raúl Esparza

Raúl Esparza and the cast



