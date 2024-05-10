Photos: Cast & Creatives Celebrate Gala Opening of ILLINOISE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Illinoise is now a four-time Tony-nominated musical, and while it officially opened last month, the production waited until this week to celebrate at the St. James Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the cast and creative team below!

Based on the landmark Sufjan Stevens album, Illinoise is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Justin Peck with a book by Justin Peck and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury.

Illinois enjoys cult status for its lush orchestrations and wildly inventive portrayal of the state’s people, landscapes, and history, complete with UFOs, zombies, and predatory wasps. This musically ambitious work, which weaves together cinematic orchestral anthems, jazz riffs, and other musical influences, leads audiences on a mighty journey through the American heartland, from campfire storytelling to the edges of the cosmos.

The cast of Illinoise includes Ben Cook, Gaby Diaz, Ahmad Simmons, Ricky Ubeda, Elijah Lyons, Shara Nova, Tasha Viets-VanLear, Yesenia Ayala, Kara Chan,Jeanette Delgado, Carlos Falú, Christine Flores, Jada German, Zack Gonder, Manny Houston, Rachel Lockhart, Brandt Martinez, Dario Natarelli, Tanner Porter, Tyrone Reese, Craig Salstein, Byron Tittle, and Alejandro Vargas.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas