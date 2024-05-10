Photos: Cast & Creatives Celebrate Gala Opening of ILLINOISE

Illinoise is running on Broadway at the St. James Theatre.

By: May. 10, 2024
Illinoise Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $20.50
Cast
Photos
Videos
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Illinoise is now a four-time Tony-nominated musical, and while it officially opened last month, the production waited until this week to celebrate at the St. James Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the cast and creative team below!

Based on the landmark Sufjan Stevens album, Illinoise is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Justin Peck with a book by Justin Peck and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury.

Illinois enjoys cult status for its lush orchestrations and wildly inventive portrayal of the state’s people, landscapes, and history, complete with UFOs, zombies, and predatory wasps. This musically ambitious work, which weaves together cinematic orchestral anthems, jazz riffs, and other musical influences, leads audiences on a mighty journey through the American heartland, from campfire storytelling to the edges of the cosmos.

The cast of Illinoise includes Ben Cook, Gaby Diaz, Ahmad Simmons, Ricky Ubeda, Elijah Lyons, Shara Nova, Tasha Viets-VanLear, Yesenia Ayala, Kara Chan,Jeanette Delgado, Carlos Falú, Christine Flores, Jada German, Zack Gonder, Manny Houston, Rachel Lockhart, Brandt Martinez, Dario Natarelli, Tanner Porter, Tyrone Reese, Craig Salstein, Byron Tittle, and Alejandro Vargas.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Illinoise
The Company of "Illinoise" including Timo AndresBrandt Martinez, Becca Stevens, Zack Gonder, Craig Salstein, Ahmad Simmons, Jackie Sibblies Drury, Justin Peck, Gaby Diaz, Tasha Viets Vanlear, Christine Flores, Rachel Lockhart,, Jada German, Alejandro Vargas, Elijah Lyons, Shara Nova, Ben Cook, Byron Tittle and Jackie Sibblies Drury

Illinoise
The band of "Illinoise"

Illinoise
Shara Nova, Elijah Lyons and Tasha Viets Vanlear

Illinoise
Shara Nova, Elijah Lyons and Tasha Viets Vanlear

Illinoise
Gaby Diaz

Illinoise
Gaby Diaz

Illinoise
Ricky Ubeda

Illinoise
Ricky Ubeda

Illinoise
Ricky Ubeda

Illinoise
Ahmad Simmons

Illinoise
Ahmad Simmons

Illinoise
Ben Cook

Illinoise
Ben Cook

Illinoise
Justin Peck

Illinoise
Justin Peck

Illinoise
Tasha Viets-Vanlear

Illinoise
Tasha Viets-Vanlear

Illinoise
Elijah Lyons

Illinoise
Elijah Lyons

Illinoise
Shara Nova

Illinoise
Shara Nova

Illinoise
Gaby Diaz and Ben Cook

Illinoise
Gaby Diaz and Ben Cook

Illinoise
Craig Salstein

Illinoise
Craig Salstein

Illinoise
Dario Natarelli

Illinoise
Dario Natarelli

Illinoise
Yesenia Ayala

Illinoise
Yesenia Ayala

Illinoise
Byron Tittle

Illinoise
Byron Tittle

Illinoise
Jeanette Delgado

Illinoise
Jeanette Delgado

Illinoise
Jada German

Illinoise
Jada German

Illinoise
Brandt Martinez

Illinoise
Brandt Martinez

Illinoise
Christine Flores

Illinoise
Christine Flores

Illinoise
Rachel Lockhar

Illinoise
Rachel Lockhar

Illinoise
Kara Chan

Illinoise
Kara Chan

Illinoise
Becca Stevens

Illinoise
Becca Stevens

Illinoise
Carlos Falu

Illinoise
Carlos Falu

Illinoise
Tyrone Reese

Illinoise
Tyrone Reese

Illinoise
Zack Gonder

Illinoise
Zack Gonder

Illinoise
Alejandro Vargas

Illinoise
Alejandro Vargas

Illinoise
Jackie Sibblies Drury and Justin Peck

Illinoise
Jackie Sibblies Drury and Justin Peck

Illinoise
Justin Peck and Patricia Lucia Delgado

Illinoise
Justin Peck and Patricia Lucia Delgado

Illinoise
Timo Andres

Illinoise
Orin Wolf

Illinoise
Patrick Catullo

Illinoise
Patrick Catullo

Illinoise
Christopher Robinson

Illinoise
David Binder

Illinoise
Ricky Reynoso, Reid Bartelm, Harriet Jung and Chris Hynds

Illinoise
Orin Wolf and wife

Illinoise
Isabella Schavon, Orin Wolf, Hannah Rosenthal

Illinoise
Di Glazer and General Maanger/Executive Producer Adam Miller

Illinoise
Timo Andres and guest

Illinoise
Company Manager Tyler Siems and Assistant Company Manager Emmy Steele

Illinoise
Company Manager Tyler Siems and Assistant Company Manager Emmy Steele

Illinoise
Lara Quiñones and Garth MacAleavey

Illinoise
Robert Bannon and David Binder

Illinoise
Lauren Boyd and Christopher Robinson

Illinoise
Joanna Pisano, Nate Koch and Jenna Ready

Illinoise
Devyn Itula, Anna Mack Pardee, Greg Nobile, Emily Bergquist and Chase Parker

Illinoise
Devyn Itula, Anna Mack Pardee, Greg Nobile, Emily Bergquist and Chase Parker

Illinoise
John Styles and Bridget Styles

Illinoise
The Company of "Illinoise" including Timo AndresBrandt Martinez, Becca Stevens, Zack Gonder, Craig Salstein, Ahmad Simmons, Jackie Sibblies Drury, Justin Peck, Gaby Diaz, Tasha Viets Vanlear, Christine Flores, Rachel Lockhart,, Jada German, Alejandro Vargas, Elijah Lyons, Shara Nova, Ben Cook, Byron Tittle and Jackie Sibblies Drury


Opening Night Coverage


Vote Sponsor


Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Illinoise Logo Carabiner Illinoise Logo Carabiner
Illinoise Logo Tee Illinoise Logo Tee
Illinoise Come On Tote Illinoise Come On Tote
Illinoise Decal Set Illinoise Decal Set

Videos