Photos: Cast & Creatives Celebrate Gala Opening of ILLINOISE

Illinoise is running on Broadway at the St. James Theatre.
|
Illinoise is now a four-time Tony-nominated musical, and while it officially opened last month, the production waited until this week to celebrate at the St. James Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the cast and creative team below!
Based on the landmark Sufjan Stevens album, Illinoise is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Justin Peck with a book by Justin Peck and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury.
Illinois enjoys cult status for its lush orchestrations and wildly inventive portrayal of the state’s people, landscapes, and history, complete with UFOs, zombies, and predatory wasps. This musically ambitious work, which weaves together cinematic orchestral anthems, jazz riffs, and other musical influences, leads audiences on a mighty journey through the American heartland, from campfire storytelling to the edges of the cosmos.
The cast of Illinoise includes Ben Cook, Gaby Diaz, Ahmad Simmons, Ricky Ubeda, Elijah Lyons, Shara Nova, Tasha Viets-VanLear, Yesenia Ayala, Kara Chan,Jeanette Delgado, Carlos Falú, Christine Flores, Jada German, Zack Gonder, Manny Houston, Rachel Lockhart, Brandt Martinez, Dario Natarelli, Tanner Porter, Tyrone Reese, Craig Salstein, Byron Tittle, and Alejandro Vargas.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
The Company of "Illinoise" including Timo Andres, Brandt Martinez, Becca Stevens, Zack Gonder, Craig Salstein, Ahmad Simmons, Jackie Sibblies Drury, Justin Peck, Gaby Diaz, Tasha Viets Vanlear, Christine Flores, Rachel Lockhart,, Jada German, Alejandro Vargas, Elijah Lyons, Shara Nova, Ben Cook, Byron Tittle and Jackie Sibblies Drury
The band of "Illinoise"
Shara Nova, Elijah Lyons and Tasha Viets Vanlear
Shara Nova, Elijah Lyons and Tasha Viets Vanlear
Rachel Lockhar
Rachel Lockhar
Becca Stevens
Becca Stevens
Jackie Sibblies Drury and Justin Peck
Jackie Sibblies Drury and Justin Peck
Justin Peck and Patricia Lucia Delgado
Justin Peck and Patricia Lucia Delgado
Christopher Robinson
Ricky Reynoso, Reid Bartelm, Harriet Jung and Chris Hynds
Orin Wolf and wife
Isabella Schavon, Orin Wolf, Hannah Rosenthal
Di Glazer and General Maanger/Executive Producer Adam Miller
Timo Andres and guest
Company Manager Tyler Siems and Assistant Company Manager Emmy Steele
Company Manager Tyler Siems and Assistant Company Manager Emmy Steele
Lara Quiñones and Garth MacAleavey
Robert Bannon and David Binder
Lauren Boyd and Christopher Robinson
Joanna Pisano, Nate Koch and Jenna Ready
Devyn Itula, Anna Mack Pardee, Greg Nobile, Emily Bergquist and Chase Parker
Devyn Itula, Anna Mack Pardee, Greg Nobile, Emily Bergquist and Chase Parker
John Styles and Bridget Styles
The Company of "Illinoise" including Timo Andres, Brandt Martinez, Becca Stevens, Zack Gonder, Craig Salstein, Ahmad Simmons, Jackie Sibblies Drury, Justin Peck, Gaby Diaz, Tasha Viets Vanlear, Christine Flores, Rachel Lockhart,, Jada German, Alejandro Vargas, Elijah Lyons, Shara Nova, Ben Cook, Byron Tittle and Jackie Sibblies Drury
Videos