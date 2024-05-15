Hannah Gadsby Will Bring WOOF! to Adelaide, Brisbane, and Canberra

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Hannah Gadsby will bring their brand-new stand-up show WOOF! to Adelaide, Brisbane, and Canberra this year.

Gadsby has been a comedian for well over a decade but it was in 2018 when the world took notice when their ground breaking comedy special Nanette launched on Netflix and stopped the comedy world in its tracks. Since then, Hannah has done two more solo stand-up comedy shows which toured the world – selling out houses across the USA, Australia and Europe, including the Sydney Opera House, the Royal Festival Hall, the Kennedy Centre, the London Palladium and the Opera House at BAM.

Hannah’s second Netflix special, Douglas launched in 2020, and their third, Something Special landed on Netflix May 2023. Douglas was nominated for an Emmy and won an Australian Academy Award as did Something Special. Hannah also co-curated an exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum, taking part in the global “celebration” of the fiftieth anniversary of Picasso's death featuring works from the Musée Picasso in Paris alongside those from the Brooklyn Museum's Feminist Art Collection. Hannah's fourth special with Netflix was recorded in London in 2023 and launched in 2024; Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda brought a full line up of genderqueer comedians from around the world to comedy’s biggest streaming platform for the first time.

A New York Times Best Selling Memoir, Ten Steps To Nanette was published in 2022 and translated into more than ten languages. As well as winning an Emmy for Nanette, a Peabody and a couple of AACTA Awards, they have successfully grown no fewer than four different species of potatoes for this year's harvest. WOOF! promises to be quite the evening with the incomparable Hannah Gadsby – a show not to be missed.

Performance Dates

July 25th 2024, 7:30pm

Canberra, Australia

Canberra Theatre Centre

July 27th 2024, 7:00pm

Brisbane, Australia

QPAC

August 2nd 2024, 7:30pm

Adelaide, Australia

Her Majesty’s Theatre

Comments