Exclusive Photos: First Look At Desi Oakley & More in WAITRESS at Ogunquit Playhouse

BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at Ogunquit Playhouse's first production of their 2024 season, Waitress. Check out the cast in action!



Waitress stars Desi Oakley (Waitress, West End) as Jenna, Jimmy Ray Bennett (Ogunquit’s Hello, Dolly!) as Cal, Matt DeAngelis (Broadway’s Waitress) as Earl, Ben Jacoby (Ogunquit’s Beautiful – The Carole King Musical) as Dr. Pomatter, Gizel Jiminez (Broadway’s Wicked) as Dawn, Kennedy Kanagawa (Broadway’s Into The Woods) as Ogie, Maiesha McQueen (Broadway’s Waitress) as Becky, and Cleavant Derricks (the original Broadway cast of Dreamgirls) as Joe.



The cast will also feature Matthew Curiano, Daniela Durbin, Sam Hartley, Renée Jackson, Andrew Burton Kelley, Gabriella Marzetta, Thabitha Moruthane, JULIA RIPPON, Jake Urban, Chelsea Williams, and Evelyn Woodman.



The Ogunquit Playhouse production of Waitress will reunite three longtime, beloved Waitress alums: Desi Oakley (West End and 1st National Tour) as Jenna, Matt DeAngelis (Broadway and 1st National Tour) as Earl, and Maiesha McQueen (Broadway and 1st National Tour) as Becky.



Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into these pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as “The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie” and “Betrayed By My Eggs Pie.” When a baking contest in a nearby county — and a satisfying run-in with someone new — show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.



Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, and music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles, based on the motion picture by Adrienne Shelly, with orchestrations by Sara Bareilles & The Waitress Band, and music arrangements by Sony Music Publishing.



Waitress will have direction by Abbey O’Brien, choreography by Cost n’ Mayor, music supervision by Ryan Cantwell and music direction by Leigh Delano; with original scenic design by Scott Pask, lighting design by Richard Latta, original costume design by Suttirat Anne Larlarb, sound design by Kevin Heard, wig design by Roxanne De Luna/">Luna, and casting by ARC (Mark Brandon, CSA). Haley Bennet serves as Music Contractor. Daniel Everett is the production stage manager.



Waitress was originally produced on Broadway by Barry and Fran Weissler, Norton and Elayne Herrick, David I. Berley, Independent Presenters Network, A.C. Orange International, Peter May, Michael Roiff, Ken Shur, Marisa Sechrest, JAM Theatricals, 42nd.club/Square I Theatrics, Benjamin Simpson & Joseph Longthorne/Shira Friedman, and Alecia Parker as Executive Producer.



The original motion picture was produced by Michael Roiff/Night & Day Pictures. Waitress had its world premiere produced by the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University, August 2, 2015 (Diane Paulus, Artistic Director and Diane Borger, Producer; Peter Duchan, Script Consultant for A.R.T. Production).

Photos by Nile Scott Studios



