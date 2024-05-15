Kelli O'Hara to Headline 2024 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular 50th Anniversary Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Boston Symphony Orchestra has revealed this year’s musical program for its annual 4th of July Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular. Marking 50 years since fireworks were added to the free musical celebration of Independence Day, a beloved Boston tradition that began almost a century ago under conductor Arthur Fiedler, the event returns to the Hatch Shell on the Charles River Esplanade on Thursday, July 4, 8–11 p.m. with Keith Lockhart conducting the Boston Pops alongside an exciting lineup of guest performers headlined by Tony Award-winning actress Kelli O’Hara. The event also features performances by The Mavericks, Darlene Love, and the Singing Sergeants from the United States Air Force Band. The 2024 Fireworks Spectacular will include the Pops playing patriotic favorites, closing with Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture, followed by a fireworks display over the Charles River, beginning at 10:30 p.m.

The performance will be broadcast live on Bloomberg TV and Radio and SiriusXM channel 119, as well as locally on WHDH-TV Channel 7 and online at Bloomberg.com.

