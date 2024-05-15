Video: Betty Buckley Is Getting Ready to Return to Joe's Pub

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Betty's coming home to Joe's Pub! The Tony Award-winning, stage and screen icon Betty Buckley is in rehearsals for her six-performance return to the iconic venue. She will be joined by her long-time collaborator and Grammy nominated pianist/MD Christian Jacob, Tony Marino on bass and Jamey Haddad on drums.

"I first started going to The Public Theater for auditions and readings and workshops back in the Joseph Papp days. We did the first workshop of The Mystery of Edwin Drood there," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "Then I started playing Joe's Pub every year... it's just been like a home base for me. Especially living in Texas, it's like a big homecoming when I come to New York to do shows, and it's an opportunity for me to get to see all of my old friends. I always feel like I'm throwing my own party there."

In this video, watch as Betty chats more about what audiences can expect from the upcoming show, her recent appearance in the horror film Imaginary, her new animated short film The Mayfly, and so much more!